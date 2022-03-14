NCAA Tournament Big Ten Preview & Conference Tournament Recap: Blocking Chargecast

What a tremendous half-week of content we had in the Big Ten Tournament!

...that the media always immediately moves on from because of Selection Sunday.

Well, we’re actually going to talk about the Big Ten Tournament

Jordan Bohannon finally showed up!

Of the double bye teams, only Purdue made it out of their first game.

What team did the Big Ten deserve to have win the whole thing?

I’ve never seen anything like the super-tight ultra-bouncy rims there. Neither had Illinois or Wisconsin, apparently.

How did Indiana break the glass ceiling of “achieving meaningful results in the BTT?”

Then it’s time to run through the bracket!