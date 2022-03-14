NCAA Tournament Big Ten Preview & Conference Tournament Recap: Blocking Chargecast

What a tremendous half-week of content we had in the Big Ten Tournament!
...that the media always immediately moves on from because of Selection Sunday.
Well, we’re actually going to talk about the Big Ten Tournament
- Jordan Bohannon finally showed up!
- Of the double bye teams, only Purdue made it out of their first game.
- What team did the Big Ten deserve to have win the whole thing?
- I’ve never seen anything like the super-tight ultra-bouncy rims there. Neither had Illinois or Wisconsin, apparently.
- How did Indiana break the glass ceiling of “achieving meaningful results in the BTT?”
Then it’s time to run through the bracket!
- Whose Storyline Prank was best?
- Where were the biggest missed opportunities for the NCAA to prank the Big Ten?
- Why is Michigan not in the play-in game?!
- Can anyone make the Sweet Sixteen?
- Final Four picks that will probably age poorly, as many do!
