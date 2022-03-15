NCAA Wrestling Tournament Hub 2022

Here’s your stop for all the previews, picks, and competitions related to Big Ten and NCAA Tournament wrestling in 2021-22! Check out the articles in the stream.
Mar 7, 2022, 7:00am CST
Mar 7, 2022, 7:00am CST
-
March 15
NCAA Wrestling Championships preview: 149-165 Pounds
Looking at the Big Ten guys who look to find their way to the podium this week
-
March 14
NCAA Wrestling Championships preview: 125-141 Pounds
Looking at the Big Ten guys who look to find their way to the podium this week
-
March 13
NCAA Wrasslin’ Pick ‘Em!
Test your knowledge against the whole of the Empire!
-
March 8
Is Penn State still the favorite?
Michigan had an incredible run to win a conference title. Can they do it again in Detroit?
-
March 7
Michigan claims 2022 Big Ten wrestling championship
The Wolverines beat out Penn State and Iowa thanks to five finalists