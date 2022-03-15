Big Ten in the NCAA Tournaments: 2022 Preview, Picks, Contest Hub

Men’s hoops, women’s hoops, even the NIT—we’ve got it all and we’ve got it right here.

There are a whopping 17 Big Ten basketball teams competing in March Madness:

Here are your previews, predictions, contests, and more on the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament at OTE! Check out the links below and join the conversation!