Michigan State University Magic Johnson, 1979 NCAA National Championship

Big Ten in the NCAA Tournaments: 2022 Preview, Picks, Contest Hub

Men’s hoops, women’s hoops, even the NIT—we’ve got it all and we’ve got it right here.

Contributors: Off Tackle Empire Staff

There are a whopping 17 Big Ten basketball teams competing in March Madness:

Here are your previews, predictions, contests, and more on the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament at OTE! Check out the links below and join the conversation!

8 Total Updates Since
Mar 13, 2022, 5:49pm CDT