Big Ten in the NCAA Tournaments: 2022 Preview, Picks, Contest Hub

There are a whopping 17 Big Ten basketball teams competing in March Madness:
- NCAA Men’s Tournament (9): [3] Purdue Boilermakers, [3] Wisconsin Badgers, [4] Illinois Fighting Illini, [5] Iowa Hawkeyes, [7] Ohio State Buckeyes, [7] Michigan State Spartans, [11] Michigan Wolverines, [11-FF] Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and [12-FF] Indiana Hoosiers.
- NCAA Women’s Tournament (6): [2] Iowa Hawkeyes, [3] Indiana Hoosiers, [3] Michigan Wolverines, [4] Maryland Terrapins, [6] Ohio State Buckeyes [8] Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Women’s NIT (2): Minnesota Gophers, Purdue Boilermakers
