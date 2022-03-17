NCAA Wrestling Tournament previews, broadcast info, and open thread

Today is the first day of the end of the season. Everything done to date means nothing, and every wrestler in the field writes their own fate on the mat over the next three days. If you haven’t already, you can check out our previews of the Big Ten guys here. You can also enter our pick’em here, until action starts at 11AM GTZ.

This NCAAs will have six sessions, starting today (Thursday) at 11AM and lasting three and a half hours. Action will pick up again at 6PM, and last the same. The first session, round one, will be on ESPNU, and the second, which will be consolations, will be on ESPN. Session three will start at 10AM tomorrow and include the championship quarterfinals as well as consolation action, and that will also be on ESPNU. Session four will start at 7PM tomorrow night, on ESPN, and will be the championship semifinals. Non-final medal matches will take place at 10AM Saturday morning on ESPNU, and the finals will start at 6PM on Saturday on ESPN.

First round, Thursday at 11AM, ESPNU

Consolations, Thursday at 6PM, ESPN

Quarterfinals, Friday at 10AM, ESPNU

Semifinals, Friday at 7PM, ESPN

Medal Round, Saturday at 10AM, ESPNU

Finals, Saturday at 6PM, ESPN

Have fun in the comments, but not too much fun!