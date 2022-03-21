 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Penn State is back on top: NCAA Wrestling Championships recap plus Pick’em results

New, 1 comment

Pain.

By Atinat
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another season in the books. And another year with Penn State on top. Five individual champions and a runaway team score left no doubt who the best team in wrestling was this year, and who it will be for years to come. The wrestling world has to figure out Cael Sanderson and crew. Depressing fact, Penn State's last 11 finalists have won. Less depressing, the last two to lose were Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph. Ha ha. Let’s get into the results.

Team scores:

  1. Penn State Nittany Lions, 131.5
  2. Michigan Wolverines, 95
  3. Iowa Hawkeyes, 74

5. Nebraska Cornhuskers, 59.5; 6. Northwestern Wildcats, 57.5; 11. Minnesota Gophers, 48.5; 13. Ohio State, 44; 14. Wisconsin Badgers, 38.5; 20. Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 28.5; 25. Illinois Fighting Illini, 17.5; 30. Purdue Boilermakers, 10.5; 41. Michigan State, 4; 48. Maryland Terrapins, 2.5; 56. Indiana Hoosiers, 1

Individual results:

125: 1. Nick Suriano (MICH), 2. Pat Glory (PRIN), 3. Vito Arujau (COR), 4. Michael DeAugustino (NW), 5. Pat McKee (MINN), 6. Brandon Courtney (ASU), 7. Eric Barnett (WIS), 8. Brandon Kaylor (ORST)

133: 1. Roman Bravo-Young (PSU), 2. Daton Fix (OKST), 3. Austin DeSanto (IOWA), 4. Michael McGee (ASU), 5. Lucas Byrd (ILL), 6. Korbin Myers (VT), 7. Chris Cannon (NW), 8. Devan Turner (ORST), R12: Matt Ramos (PUR), Dylan Ragusin (MICH)

141: 1. Nick Lee (PSU), 2. Kizhan Clarke (UNC), 3. Sebastian Rivera (RUT), 4. Grant Willits (ORST), 5. Cole Matthews (PITT), 6. Real Woods (STAN), 7. Jakob Bergeland (MINN), 8. CJ Composto (PENN), R12: Chad Red (NEB), Stevan Micic (MICH)

149: 1. Yianni Diakomihalis (COR), 2. Ridge Lovett (NEB), 3. Bryce Andonian (VT), 4. Austin Gomez (WIS), 5. Sammy Sasso (OHST), 6. Jonathan Millner (APP), 7. Tariq Wilson (NCST), 8. Kyle Parco (ASU), R12: Yahya Thomas (NW), Max Murin (IOWA)

157: 1. Ryan Deakin (NW), 2. Quincy Monday (PRIN), 3. David Carr (ISU), 4. Peyton Robb (NEB), 5. Will Lewan (MICH), 6. Jacori Teemer (ASU), 7. Hunter Willits (ORST), 8. Austin O’Connor (UNC)

165: 1. Keegan O’Toole (MIZZ), 2. Shane Griffith (STAN), 3. Evan Wick (CP), 4. Cam Amine (MICH), 5. Alex Marinelli (IOWA), 6. Dean Hamiti (WIS), 7. Carson Kharchla (OHST), 8. Peyton Hall (WVU)

174: 1. Carter Starocci (PSU), 2. Mekhi Lewis (VT), 3. Hayden Hidlay (NCST), 4. Michael Kemerer (IOWA), 5. Logan Massa (MICH), 6. Dustin Plott (OKST), 7. Mikey Labriola (NEB), 8. Clay Lautt (UNC), R12: Ethan Smith (OHST)

184: 1. Aaron Brooks (PSU), 2. Myles Wilson (MICH), 3. Parker Keckeisen (UNI), 4. Bernie Truax (CP), 5. Trent Hidlay (NCST), 6. Kaleb Romero (OHST), 7. Marcus Coleman (ISU), 8. Jonathan Loew (COR), R12: Max Lyon (PUR), Zach Braunagel (ILL), Taylor Venz (NEB)

197: 1. Max Dean (PSU), 2. Jacob Warner (IOWA), 3. Stephen Buchanan (WYO), 4. Rocky Elam (MIZZ), 5. Yonger Bastida (ISU), 6. Gavin Hoffman (OHST), 7. Eric Schultz (NEB), 8. Greg Bulsak (RUT)

285: 1. Gable Steveson (MINN), 2. Cohlton Schultz (ASU), 3. Jordan Wood (LEH), 4. Greg Kerkvliet (PSU), 5. Mason Parris (MICH), 6. Lucas Davison (NW), 7. Tony Cassioppi (IOWA), 8. Christian Lance (NEB), R12: Tate Orndorff (OHST)

Pick'em results

Congratulations to Ocanady54, who won the contest with 376 points. That's 41 more points than last year's champion. We had 113 entries, which more than doubles last year's entries. Ocanady54 had 9 correct champions and 5 runners-up, scoring more than half of the 740 possible points. If you’re wondering how I did, I didn’t even spell my name right. Look for “Atiant”

125 pounds:

78 people correctly had Suriano winning it all, compared to 32 for Arujau and three for others. Glory was the third-most popular choice for second place, with only 24 getting it correct. Only 20 people had Vitali in third place, and nobody had DeAugustino in fourth.

133 pounds:

RBY was the most popular choice, but not by a ton. 60 people had him in first, with 45 picking Fix and 8 choosing someone else. Fix was a little more popular for second, with 63 of you getting it right. A whopping 88 had DeSanto repeating in third place. 36 had McGee in fourth, which was the second most-popular choice behind Korbin Myers.

141 pounds:

Nick Lee was the most popular choice, with 81 getting that correct. 18 had Eierman, and 14 had someone else. Understandably, nobody had Kizhan Clarke in second, and indeed, only 5 people had him all-Americaning at all. Only 28 had had SeaBass in third place, as more than half of you had him in the finals. None had Willits in four place, though we did have one Oregon State fan who had him winning it all.

149 pounds:

104 people had Yianni going to back-to-covid-cancellation-to-ivy-league-sitting-the-year-out-to-back, with 9 of you trying to be cute. 2 of you had Ridge Lovett correctly in second, and none had Andonian in third. 25 had Austin Gomez in fourth.

157 pounds:

31 had Deakin capturing that elusive title, with 77 predicting a repeat performance for David Carr. Only 4 had Quincy Monday finishing second, and another 4 had Carr in third. 2 had Peyton Robb in fourth.

165 pounds:

O'Toole was the second most-popular pick, with 35 nailing that one. Griffith was a much less-popular pick for second, with 12 getting that right. 13 people had Wick in third, and 7 had Amine in fourth.

174 pounds:

Starocci was the top pick, with 62 correctly guessing the top finisher. Mekhi Lewis was the most popular second place choice, with 49 responses. Hidlay was the most popular third-place choice, and also the most popular fourth, with Kemerer in second with 24 picks.

184 pounds:

78 of y’all got Aaron Brooks right. 25 had Amine, and ten had someone else. Naturally, Amine was the most popular second-place choice with 63, followed by Aaron Brooks with 25. Keckeisen was the third most-popular third-place choice, behind Hidlay and Amine with 15 selections. 11 got Truax in fourth place.

197 pounds:

Unsurprisingly, 72 had Max Dean in first, but only 5 had Jacob Warner in second. Buchanan was the most popular third-place choice with 27 votes, but only three had Rocky Elam in fourth.

285 pounds:

Two people did not choose Gable Steveson to win this weight. One is the Oregon State fan who chose all the Oregon State wrestlers to win and thus had Gas Tank Gary, and one had Cohlton Schultz for some reason. Schultz was the second-most selected second-place choice, with 23 picks, and only two people had Jordan Wood in third place.

Hopefully these results embed. Sorry you have to scroll super far to get to the comments. I’ve censored emails and full names, but you should still know if it’s you. If you think I’ve made a mistake, you’re probably right.

2022 Wrestling Pick’em Results

Rank SB Nation Name Total
Rank SB Nation Name Total
1 Ocanady54 376
2 Billy V 78 St. Marks 364
3 bigbluetheory 361
4 Usa 360
5 Coletheshoe 2 360
6 4pups 355
7 Jt guyette 354
8 Widzinski 353
9 Samuel F 349
10 Jace 349
11 Hayes402 347
12 cw********@ccsd.cc 343
13 Luke A 343
14 Hunker 341
15 RyanC 337
16 h******8@epbfi.com 334
17 Odierking 331
18 SnowMan 330
19 Wpial Bigot 329
20 Will_F 328
21 AureliaRocks! 327
22 Ur mom 327
23 Kazz K 327
24 Wrestler135 327
25 Cole F 327
26 WRIGHT WAY 326
27 Bo O 325
28 Stu 324
29 Kaden 323
30 hoover165 321
31 Britan W 321
32 Coletheshoe 321
33 Penn State 320
34 guswrestlesHWT 319
35 ZK 319
36 Landofskybluewatersgopher 319
37 Sam S 317
38 Harpieflyer3011 315
39 Taygen S 314
40 zeke 313
41 FAQ2 313
42 Tdawgg165 312
43 Brunoguido 311
44 Dylan M 309
45 zeke bruney 307
46 HWAHSQB 306
47 Kind of... 306
48 DrJBaker 305
49 your mom 305
50 MB23 304
51 MB23 304
52 showtime304 304
53 TheGrappler126 302
54 mmorgan1970 302
55 DaBullsClub 301
56 FAQ1 301
57 boilerlion31 300
58 JGay 299
59 Medlar 298
60 Bama1976 298
61 loveadump 298
62 kolby 297
63 TheGrappler126 (2) 297
64 ACE_189 296
65 Mattelvyn 296
66 hicknogan 294
67 cthom1 294
68 Andrew W 291
69 theswab 290
70 Cgmullins 290
71 AMERICA 290
72 Jaxon Q 288
73 Jboss01 287
74 n*******.c*****@gmail.com 284
75 Single leg 283
76 Cmasmith 283
77 JODOKO 281
78 Robert B 280
79 Calicowboyfan72 279
80 Ecf 278
81 tito 277
82 JoeHawks 276
83 DeNourille 276
84 Jordan 276
85 moach mafia 274
86 ShamRock ☘ Chalk KU 272
87 Atiant 271
88 DC++Hyde 270
89 sal 270
90 Iowahawks74 270
91 Louis T 269
92 Jwrestler1 268
93 HL Hunt 267
94 Khardng15 266
95 Louis T 264
96 FAQ 263
97 Michael D 259
98 Ben H 258
99 MattKelly 257
100 dwilkerson 256
101 Wvlion 256
102 Wolftooth 255
103 Sighhawk 255
104 Beckbike 254
105 jeff 247
106 Randy M 246
107 Bobby 246
108 Shawn125 240
109 Brainski 233
110 Erin 229
111 Andrew 215
112 PFKAC 203
113 Fezbunzbunz2 171
2022 Wrestling Pick’em Results

In This Stream

NCAA Wrestling Tournament Hub 2022

View all 9 stories

Loading comments...