Big Ten Wrestling Championships broadcast info, previews, pick ‘em, and open thread

It’s that time! The Big Ten Wrestling Championships begin at 10AM GTZ on Saturday and continue through 3:30PM Sunday. Will we have a new conference champion, or will the Hawkeyes find their stride and get their third conference title in a row? You can check out previews below.

For 125-141 pounds, press one.

For 149-165 pounds, press two.

For 174-285 pounds, press three.

The entirety of the championships will be on the Big Ten Network or BTN+, with BTN picking up session one at 10AM, semifinals at 7:30PM, and the championships at 3:30PM on Sunday. All wrestleback action will be on BTN+, as will individual mat coverage for session one.

We have two fantasy options for you nerds out there. The first is a pretty standard pick’em, rewarding three points for correct champions, two for runners-up, and one for third-place finishers at each weight. The tie-breaker, though I really doubt it’ll be necessary, is total points for your team champion. Get at it!

The second option is more traditionally fantasy. Select one wrestler for each of the 14 seeds, and get credit for all the team points they score. Highest scorer wins. What are these wins worth? Diddly! Good luck!