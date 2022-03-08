The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament starts on Wednesday night, so let’s create some competition and resentment! Like in year’s past, I’ve created the form below so please pick every game. Points double round to round. Tie breakers are total points in the championship game, followed by the total points scored in tourney by the winning team. I’ll try and aggregate all the essays and publish the best, making sure to congratulate anyone with a particularly good entry. As for the winner, well, you get bragging rights and the right to get something published to the front page*.

*Sorry, but it’s also gotta be approved by management.