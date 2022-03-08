Making Sense Of A Crazy Last Two Weeks Of Big Ten Basketball: Blocking Chargecast

A couple weeks ago as we set the stage for the last two weeks of the Big Ten regular season, we made some bold pronouncements that have aged poorly!

For instance:

After dispatching Illinois, Purdue will cruise to the title!

Unless a red-hot Ohio State has something to say about it, because they’re right in this thing!

Nebraska is dead and buried!

Rutgers can’t win on the road!

Minnesota isn’t very good wait that’s still true

So what happened? We’ll walk you through it on today’s season wrap-up Blocking Chargecast, and we’ll also talk about the tiers that clearly formed in the conference standings and how every fanbase is feeling right now.

Who’s elated? Who’s checked out? Who’s absolutely beside themselves quivering with rage? Who’s more or less indifferent and why is it always Michigan?

Definitely tune in for MNWildcat’s first attempt to collect a debt owed to him by Jon Rothstein.

And stay tuned! Tomorrow we’ll preview the Big Ten Tournament in the morning.