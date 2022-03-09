Big Ten Men’s Basketball 2022 Name Of The Year Tournament: Round of 16

I’m sure you’re all set to enjoy the rest of the Big Ten Tournament, but we have other business to settle here.
Namely, it’s time to decide the Big Ten Name of the Year.
Only players who logged minutes are eligible. If you checked the open thread last night, you got to see the voting for the 15 and 16 seed. Well, there’s 16 entries left now, so let’s get down to business (to defeat the Huns)
What’s your favorite name? All of these made me giggle at some point during the season.
Match 1: (1) Fatts Russell vs (16) Zed Key
This matchup pits an absolutely marvelous nickname, complete with two T’s for extra weight, against the Canadian version of the ‘Z’ key on your keyboard
Poll
Match 1
-
90%
(1) Fatts Russell
-
10%
(16) Zed Key
Match 2: (9) Sam Sessoms vs (8) Wilhelm Breidenbach
The poster child for OTE ASMR, Sam Sessoms and his 5 S’s in a 10 letter name will take on Nebraska’s resident kaizer.
Poll
Match 2
-
11%
(9) Sam Sessoms
-
88%
(8) Wilhelm Breidenbach
Match 3: (5) Boo Buie vs (12) Aidan McCool
Northwestern’s lead guard, who was also once Howard Stern’s prank guy, matches up against a Maryland reserve that starred in a direct-to-video reboot of Back to the Future
Poll
Match 3
-
66%
(5) Boo Buie
-
33%
(12) Aidan McCool
Match 4: (13) Jamison Battle vs (4) Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
It’s almost St. Patrick’s Day, so we’re all about to have a little Jamison Battle of our own. But will we get Verdunked on by the Bossmans?
Poll
Match 4
-
20%
(13) Jamison Battle
-
80%
(4) Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
Match 5: (3) Justice Sueing vs (14) Carter Higginbottom
The 3 seed’s first and last names are both related to the practice of law. I’ll miss his matchups with Foster Loyer. The 14 seed has the bottom of a Higgin.
Poll
Match 5
-
50%
(3) Justice Sueing
-
50%
(14) Carter Higginbottom
Match 6: (11) Jordan Geronimo vs (6) Meechie Johnson, Jr.
A basketball god meets an Apache leader, and both of them meet the second in a line of Meechies Johnson.
Poll
Match 6
-
60%
(11) Jordan Geronimo
-
40%
(6) Meechie Johnson, Jr.
Match 7: (7) Qudus Wahab vs (10) Kobe Bufkin
The Maryland forward’s name rolls off the tongue so nicely. Bufkin is what you call your swole family.
Poll
Match 7
-
66%
(7) Qudus Wahab
-
33%
(10) Kobe Bufkin
Match 8: (15) Myles Dread vs (2) Kofi Cockburn
The Dread Pirate of State College, fresh off of dispatching Alfonso Plummer, seeks to eliminate his teammate. Will Dread stick around long enough for a cup of Kofi, or will his cock (pronounced “coe”) get burned?
Poll
Match 8
-
60%
(15) Myles Dread
-
40%
(2) Kofi Cockburn
Voting will be open until around the time the last BTT game ends tonight*. Share this with anyone who likes whimsical names!
*This was supposed to be published Thursday morning lol
