 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Big Ten 2022 Spring Game Schedule, Depth Charts

New, 6 comments

Come for the hot takes on how QB2 is totally throwing a better ball than QB1, stay for linemen fielding punts.

By MNWildcat

Michigan’s spring game is this Saturday, April 2, at 11am CT. It’ll be on BTN. As a result, we feel* obligated to tell you when all the Big Ten spring games are.
*The content wheel requires sacrifices.

Here’s a table if you want to just skip to the bottom and don’t need me listing them all out for cynical SEO purposes. If you’d like to talk about the games or the notes or who looks good in shorts or how this is the year your quarterback finally learns how to throw a deep ball, this is the thread for you.

Big Ten Spring Game Schedules and Depth Charts 2022

Team Date Time (CT) TV? Depth Chart
Team Date Time (CT) TV? Depth Chart
Illinois April 21 7:30 PM BTN 24/7
Indiana April 16 TBD TBD OL
Iowa April 23 TBD TBD GIA
Maryland April 30 11:00 AM BTN OL
Michigan April 2 11:00 AM BTN OL
Michigan State April 16 1:00 PM TBD OL
Minnesota April 30 1:00 PM BTN 24/7
Nebraska April 9 1:00 PM BTN LJS
Northwestern April 15 TBD TBD OL
Ohio State April 16 11:00 AM BTN BW
Penn State April 23 1:00 PM BTN OL
Purdue April 9 11:00 AM BTN OL
Rutgers April 21 5:30 PM BTN OL
wisconsin -- -- -- OL

All times CT, of course.

Illinois Fighting Illini

  • When: Thursday, April 21, 7:30pm
  • TV: BTN

Indiana Hoosiers

  • When: Saturday, April 16

Iowa Hawkeyes

  • When: Saturday, April 23

Maryland Terrapins

  • When: Saturday, April 30, 11am
  • TV: BTN

Michigan Wolverines

  • When: Saturday, April 2, 11am
  • TV: BTN

Michigan State Spartans

  • When: Saturday, April 16, 1pm

Minnesota Gophers

  • When: Saturday, April 30, 1pm
  • TV: BTN
  • Will PJ Fleck still look like that? Probably.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • When: Saturday, April 9, 1pm
  • TV: BTN

Northwestern Wildcats

  • When: Friday, April 15
  • Is Jim O’Neill still the catastrophic DC? Yes.
  • Should I care at all about a single thing they do in 2022? Probably not.

Ohio State Buckeyes

  • When: Saturday, April 16, 11am
  • TV: BTN

Penn State Nittany Lions

  • When: Saturday, April 23, 1pm
  • TV: BTN

Purdue Boilermakers

  • When: Saturday, April 9, 11am
  • TV: BTN

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • When: Thursday, April 21, 5:30pm
  • TV: why do i bother doing this when they’re just all on fucking BTN

Loading comments...