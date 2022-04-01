Big Ten 2022 Spring Game Schedule, Depth Charts

Michigan’s spring game is this Saturday, April 2, at 11am CT. It’ll be on BTN. As a result, we feel* obligated to tell you when all the Big Ten spring games are.

*The content wheel requires sacrifices.

Here’s a table if you want to just skip to the bottom and don’t need me listing them all out for cynical SEO purposes. If you’d like to talk about the games or the notes or who looks good in shorts or how this is the year your quarterback finally learns how to throw a deep ball, this is the thread for you.

Big Ten Spring Game Schedules and Depth Charts 2022 Team Date Time (CT) TV? Depth Chart Team Date Time (CT) TV? Depth Chart Illinois April 21 7:30 PM BTN 24/7 Indiana April 16 TBD TBD OL Iowa April 23 TBD TBD GIA Maryland April 30 11:00 AM BTN OL Michigan April 2 11:00 AM BTN OL Michigan State April 16 1:00 PM TBD OL Minnesota April 30 1:00 PM BTN 24/7 Nebraska April 9 1:00 PM BTN LJS Northwestern April 15 TBD TBD OL Ohio State April 16 11:00 AM BTN BW Penn State April 23 1:00 PM BTN OL Purdue April 9 11:00 AM BTN OL Rutgers April 21 5:30 PM BTN OL wisconsin -- -- -- OL

All times CT, of course.

When: Thursday, April 21, 7:30pm

Thursday, April 21, 7:30pm TV: BTN

When: Saturday, April 16

When: Saturday, April 23

When: Saturday, April 30, 11am

Saturday, April 30, 11am TV: BTN

When: Saturday, April 2, 11am

Saturday, April 2, 11am TV: BTN

When: Saturday, April 16, 1pm

When: Saturday, April 30, 1pm

Saturday, April 30, 1pm TV: BTN

BTN Will PJ Fleck still look like that? Probably.

Call me crazy ... but did PJ Fleck get work done in the offseason?



Left - 2021 mug shot

Right - 2022 spring football presser pic.twitter.com/ia0wuBjcMA — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) March 29, 2022

When: Saturday, April 9, 1pm

Saturday, April 9, 1pm TV: BTN

When: Friday, April 15

Friday, April 15 Is Jim O’Neill still the catastrophic DC? Yes.

Yes. Should I care at all about a single thing they do in 2022? Probably not.

Ohio State Buckeyes

When: Saturday, April 16, 11am

Saturday, April 16, 11am TV: BTN

When: Saturday, April 23, 1pm

Saturday, April 23, 1pm TV: BTN

Purdue Boilermakers

When: Saturday, April 9, 11am

Saturday, April 9, 11am TV: BTN