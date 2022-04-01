Big Ten 2022 Spring Game Schedule, Depth Charts

Michigan’s spring game is this Saturday, April 2, at 11am CT. It’ll be on BTN. As a result, we feel* obligated to tell you when all the Big Ten spring games are.
*The content wheel requires sacrifices.
Here’s a table if you want to just skip to the bottom and don’t need me listing them all out for cynical SEO purposes. If you’d like to talk about the games or the notes or who looks good in shorts or how this is the year your quarterback finally learns how to throw a deep ball, this is the thread for you.
Big Ten Spring Game Schedules and Depth Charts 2022
|Team
|Date
|Time (CT)
|TV?
|Depth Chart
|Team
|Date
|Time (CT)
|TV?
|Depth Chart
|Illinois
|April 21
|7:30 PM
|BTN
|24/7
|Indiana
|April 16
|TBD
|TBD
|OL
|Iowa
|April 23
|TBD
|TBD
|GIA
|Maryland
|April 30
|11:00 AM
|BTN
|OL
|Michigan
|April 2
|11:00 AM
|BTN
|OL
|Michigan State
|April 16
|1:00 PM
|TBD
|OL
|Minnesota
|April 30
|1:00 PM
|BTN
|24/7
|Nebraska
|April 9
|1:00 PM
|BTN
|LJS
|Northwestern
|April 15
|TBD
|TBD
|OL
|Ohio State
|April 16
|11:00 AM
|BTN
|BW
|Penn State
|April 23
|1:00 PM
|BTN
|OL
|Purdue
|April 9
|11:00 AM
|BTN
|OL
|Rutgers
|April 21
|5:30 PM
|BTN
|OL
|wisconsin
|--
|--
|--
|OL
All times CT, of course.
