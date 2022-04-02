Basketball? Weekend Open Thread

Here’s your open thread for some of the weekend’s sports. List other games you’re watching in the comments. All times Central, including the games you list in the comments. Don’t risk a banning.

Men’s Basketball Final Four — Saturday, April 2

Caesar’s Super Dome (New Orleans, LA)

5:09pm | TBS | KU -4 | O/U 134

At this point I’ll be at Pryes Brewing Co. Tell me what beers I should be interested in. The Miraculum is very good, Course Correct is interesting, and I might just say “fuck it” and go for the 2022 Lost Moon.

7:49pm | TBS | Duke -4 | O/U 152

Minnesota United hosts Seattle Sounders at 7pm, at which point I hope my BAC will be so high I couldn’t pick Andrew’s uncle Mike out of a lineup.

Women’s Championship — Sunday, April 3

Target Center (Minneapolis, MN)

7pm | ESPN | SC -4 | O/U 126

Outside their 64-62 loss to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament, the Gamecocks have won only two games since February started by fewer than 10 points.

Huskies star Paige Bueckers is from Minnesota. This is a fact that will not be mentioned once throughout the game, so I want to make sure you know.

There you go—that’ll hold you until Monday.