2022 Purdue Basketball Season Recap or Something

Help! I’ve been kidnapped by the managers of OTE and forced to write this article. Send police to Ho—

By BoilerUp89
Derailed Train during American Civil War, Manassas, Virginia, USA, by Andrew J. Russell, early 1860’s Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

I could tell you that this Purdue season was a disappointment. Which - yeah, it was.

I could tell you that in the preseason I had two concerns regarding this Purdue team: 1) Their three point shooting ability needed to drastically improve from 2020-21. 2) Their defense needed to drastically improve from 2020-21. If either of these things didn’t happen, Purdue wasn’t the top 10 team people were saying they were let alone a Final Four contender.

I was confident that the latter issue would get corrected based on the coaching history of the staff. I had concerns about the shooting. Naturally, Purdue managed to be the 5th best three point shooting team in the country and but somehow managed an even worse defense that the previous season. And having failed to accomplish both of these two prerequisites for being a top 10 team, Purdue finished just outside of the top 10 in most major ranking systems.

Such is life. On to the full season retrospective after the polls

BoilerUp89’s Purdue Boilermakers Season Recap

it was the best of times

NCAA Basketball: Purdue vs Villanova
P
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

it was the worst of times

Syndication: The Record
L
William Bretzger, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

it was the age of a number one AP ranking

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 28 Louisville at Purdue
E
Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

it was the age of fan expectations

Purdue v Maryland
A
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

it was the epoch of belief

Saint Peter’s v Purdue
S
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

it was the epoch of poor defense

Saint Peter’s v Purdue
E
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

it was the season of great offense

Syndication: Journal-Courier
S
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

it was the season of no hardware

Syndication: Journal-Courier
E
Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

it was the November of hope

NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Purdue
N
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

it was the March of despair

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament- Purdue vs Iowa
D
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

we had everything before us

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament- Purdue vs Michigan State
H
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

we had transferring before us

Syndication: Journal-Courier
E
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

we were all going direct to the Final Four

Syndication: Journal-Courier
L
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

we were all going direct the other way

Syndication: LafayetteIN
P
Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier, Lafayette Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

in short, the season was so far like all purdue seasons that some of its noisiest purdue fans insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only

FRANCE2022-POLITICS-ELECTION-RN-PROTEST Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Special thanks to the Purdue players and coaching staff for giving it their best. For those moving on in life, I wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors. For those returning, keep working on your game. Myself and the rest of the Purdue faithful eagerly await the return of basketball season. It’s just 202 short days away.

