2022 Purdue Basketball Season Recap or Something

I could tell you that this Purdue season was a disappointment. Which - yeah, it was.

I could tell you that in the preseason I had two concerns regarding this Purdue team: 1) Their three point shooting ability needed to drastically improve from 2020-21. 2) Their defense needed to drastically improve from 2020-21. If either of these things didn’t happen, Purdue wasn’t the top 10 team people were saying they were let alone a Final Four contender.

I was confident that the latter issue would get corrected based on the coaching history of the staff. I had concerns about the shooting. Naturally, Purdue managed to be the 5th best three point shooting team in the country and but somehow managed an even worse defense that the previous season. And having failed to accomplish both of these two prerequisites for being a top 10 team, Purdue finished just outside of the top 10 in most major ranking systems.

Such is life. On to the full season retrospective after the polls

Poll Why? Sports are a cruel joke

If Purdue won it all, sports would lose all meaning

Earth is a simulation game. The engineers that designed it thought it would be too unrealistic if the engineers were happy

OTHER - Answers in the comments vote view results 32% Sports are a cruel joke (16 votes)

22% If Purdue won it all, sports would lose all meaning (11 votes)

42% Earth is a simulation game. The engineers that designed it thought it would be too unrealistic if the engineers were happy (21 votes)

4% OTHER - Answers in the comments (2 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

Poll How do I escape the prison that MNWildcat has thrown me in? Exercise and lose enough weight to slip through the bars

Distract him with gifs of fancy cats

Convince his Iowa grad butler to let me free

Write more articles for page clicks and ad revenue

Other - tell me in the comments vote view results 4% Exercise and lose enough weight to slip through the bars (2 votes)

40% Distract him with gifs of fancy cats (18 votes)

26% Convince his Iowa grad butler to let me free (12 votes)

28% Write more articles for page clicks and ad revenue (13 votes)

0% Other - tell me in the comments (0 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

BoilerUp89’s Purdue Boilermakers Season Recap

it was the best of times

it was the worst of times

it was the age of a number one AP ranking

it was the age of fan expectations

it was the epoch of belief

it was the epoch of poor defense

it was the season of great offense

it was the season of no hardware

it was the November of hope

it was the March of despair

we had everything before us

we had transferring before us

we were all going direct to the Final Four

we were all going direct the other way

in short, the season was so far like all purdue seasons that some of its noisiest purdue fans insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only

Special thanks to the Purdue players and coaching staff for giving it their best. For those moving on in life, I wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors. For those returning, keep working on your game. Myself and the rest of the Purdue faithful eagerly await the return of basketball season. It’s just 202 short days away.