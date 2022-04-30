2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap, Day 3 Open Thread

Look we’re going to put this up, but we’re also going to issue a missive: skim over this quick and then go outside. If you live and die by a given NFL team, or just want to track your college team’s former players, there will be a whole-ass list when this unnecessarily drawn-out process is finished. Don’t watch this thing wire to wire, man.

The Day Two results:

Uhhhhh look it’s a lotta dudes, but ok, quick thoughts: the Seahawks are talent-drained, so both Mafe and Walker have chances to make big impacts right away, especially considering Chris Carson has a hard time staying healthy.

The Titans might have just drafted a long-term replacement for former Michigan stalwart Taylor Lewan in the form of a Buckeye.

Ruckert follows Garrett Wilson to the Jets, but they also signed C.J. Uzomah this offseason, so Ruckert figures to be the second tight end there.

David Bell feels like a Tyler Lockett Special, where too many executives look at measurables over tape and let a fantastic player tumble to a comical extent.