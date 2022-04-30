2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap, Day 3 Open Thread

Look we’re going to put this up, but we’re also going to issue a missive: skim over this quick and then go outside. If you live and die by a given NFL team, or just want to track your college team’s former players, there will be a whole-ass list when this unnecessarily drawn-out process is finished. Don’t watch this thing wire to wire, man.
The Day Two results:
- Pick 2:38 - Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie (Atlanta Falcons)
- Pick 2:40 - Minnesota DE/LB Boye Mafe (Seattle Seahawks)
- Pick 2:41 - Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks)
- Pick 2:45 - Michigan DE David Ojabo (Baltimore Ravens)
- Pick 2:48 - Penn State S Jaquan Brisker (Chicago Bears)
- Pick 2:51 - Nebraska C Cam Jurgens (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Pick 2:60 - Nebraska DB Cam Taylor-Britt (Cincinnati Bengals)
- Pick 3:69 - Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (Tennessee Titans)
- Pick 3:96 - Maryland S Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts)
- Pick 3:97 - Illinois S Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions)
- Pick 3:99 - Purdue WR David Bell (Cleveland Browns)
- Pick 3:101 - Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert (New York Jets)
- Pick 3:103 - Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Pick 3:104 - Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss (LA Rams)
Uhhhhh look it’s a lotta dudes, but ok, quick thoughts: the Seahawks are talent-drained, so both Mafe and Walker have chances to make big impacts right away, especially considering Chris Carson has a hard time staying healthy.
The Titans might have just drafted a long-term replacement for former Michigan stalwart Taylor Lewan in the form of a Buckeye.
Ruckert follows Garrett Wilson to the Jets, but they also signed C.J. Uzomah this offseason, so Ruckert figures to be the second tight end there.
David Bell feels like a Tyler Lockett Special, where too many executives look at measurables over tape and let a fantastic player tumble to a comical extent.
