8:20pm CT | TBS | Kansas -4 | O/U 151

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

BoilerUp89: I picked Kansas about two weeks before the end of the regular season. Since I also picked the 2018 & 2019 champions (screw you Illini for ruining what could have been a 4-tournament streak), I’m gonna stick with that.

Both teams like to play fast, so let’s say 83-75.

WSR: I think USC’s too good for UConn to handle. A score? Let’s go with something like 64-49.

misdreavus79: The only team that’s seemingly been hotter than North Carolina has been Kansas, so I’m going with them.

85-81 Kansas.

beezer07: Neither of these teams, schools, or fanbases deserves yet another appearance in a big time, late tournament game. There’s zero fun or cool narratives or storylines, just old money whipping its dick around yet again.

With nothing interesting to root for, I’m hoping for a UNC win. Why? Because it would (hopefully but lol no way it will) finally put to bed the extremely stupid idea that NCAAT Champion and Best Team Of The Year have to be the same team.

But 2021-22 is the year of Beez being sports disappointed, so I assume what will happen is Kansas winning 90-70.

Stewmonkey13: One blue blood basketball team that wears blue and flagrantly cheats will beat another blue blood basketball team that wears blue and flagrantly cheats. Blue blood basketball teams will respectfully nod their heads, except Indiana. Everyone else will be frustrated. It will likely be a terribly played game.

Green Akers: I picked Kansas to win in my pool, not because I like them, but because I have achieved full Sports Cynic Zen. I won that pool. Kansas won’t win tonight because they’re the best or most deserving team. They’ll win because their coach is the biggest cheater in the sport now that Pitino and Will Wade have been ousted from their places of power and we haven’t had a reminder recently that cheating is always the way to go in college sports. Kansas by a million (I think my tiebreaker guess was Kansas 81-70, albeit over Texas Tech).

He was a high school quarterback: As soon as Purdue lost, I quit watching because I’m not a college sports fan, I’m a B1G sports fan.

