Can the Indiana Hoosiers Rebound From a Nightmare? Why is Our Podcast So Nice To Them?

Off Talkle Empire is back to provide the hard hitting analysis you need for the 2022 Big Ten football season. Only here can you hear such insightful deductions as:

Indiana was very bad last year.

We’re running our usual B1G 2022 companion series, which will feature a State Of The Program for each team as well as an offseason basketball roundup. More importantly, each episode will feature a guest contributor for the subject team. This will happen by any means necessary!

This week it was pretty easy, as BuffKomodo makes yet another appearance after a handful of Blocking Chargecast cameos.

Let’s get to it!

Where exactly did each individual wheel fall off the 2021 Hoosiers?

How realistic is starting over on offense? Can the new additions in the coaching staff and QB room help?

What is the long term prognosis for this program and how much did last year change it?

HOOPS! Are great things in store for the Hoosiers under Mike Woodson? Is Trayce Jackson-Davis going to return? What exactly happened to Dane Fife?

All this and more!