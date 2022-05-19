Northwestern Athletics At A Crossroads: How Do The Wildcats Survive 2022 And Beyond?

Today’s changing college football landscape might prove to be too big of a challenge for a coach who’s such a fossil he might as well be preserved in amber

Heard about their quarterback room? With the loss of Marty AND Johnny, depp th chart is looking pretty short at that position.

Welcome, dear Internet traveler, to our humble Big Ten football blog. May we interest you in some Northwestern Wildcats content?

...OK, that’s fair. But it is still Northwestern week, so we wrangled a ‘Cats contributor onto the podcast to take us through it all!