Did James Franklin Lose His Magic Touch for Penn State Football?

Or are we merely seeing a market fluctuation?

By Thumpasaurus, Green Akers, and misdreavus79
NCAA Football: Penn State at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, we are once again asking if James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions are ELITE.

  • Do you realize just what a roller coaster the last two years have been for this program?
  • Did the wheels fall off last year or did expectations wildly surpass reality?
  • Can Sean Clifford build on his form from the early stages of last year or will he face intense competition?
  • What’s eating the offensive line and why can’t they run the ball?
  • Who are the immediate impact recruits?
  • Long term, what’s the prognosis? Is 2016 as good as it’s ever going to get for this program or can they build something even greater?
  • What’s it like to have unprecedented program momentum in basketball only to have it come out that your coach is a real shithead who needs to be fired?
  • Can Lord Shrewsbury be the one to bring fans to Penn State basketball?

All this and more!

