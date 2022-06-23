Did James Franklin Lose His Magic Touch for Penn State Football?

Yes, we are once again asking if James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions are ELITE.
- Do you realize just what a roller coaster the last two years have been for this program?
- Did the wheels fall off last year or did expectations wildly surpass reality?
- Can Sean Clifford build on his form from the early stages of last year or will he face intense competition?
- What’s eating the offensive line and why can’t they run the ball?
- Who are the immediate impact recruits?
- Long term, what’s the prognosis? Is 2016 as good as it’s ever going to get for this program or can they build something even greater?
- What’s it like to have unprecedented program momentum in basketball only to have it come out that your coach is a real shithead who needs to be fired?
- Can Lord Shrewsbury be the one to bring fans to Penn State basketball?
All this and more!
