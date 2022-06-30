Like Many Big Ten West Teams, 8-4 Looks Feasible For Purdue Football

It is Thursday my Purdudes!
So let’s talk about some things.
- With the departures at the offensive skill positions, most notably David Bell, will this Purdue team need to actually run the ball successfully to be competitive?
- Why hasn’t the offensive line been up to the task yet?
- Can the defense actually be better despite losing George Karlaftis?
- Have any more leads come up in the case of why Jeff Brohm ever hired Bob Diaco, or is that just another episode of Unsolved Mysteries?
- How big is the gap between Aidan O’Connell and the second best quarterback in the division?
- Will Penn State vs Purdue justify Fox letting Buck and Aikman walk to ESPN?
- What happened to The Best Purdue Basketball Team Of All Time?
- Are the Boilerhoops somehow one of the more intact teams in the Big Ten next year?
Let’s Purdue it.
