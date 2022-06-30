 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Like Many Big Ten West Teams, 8-4 Looks Feasible For Purdue Football

Can Jeff Brohm’s defense be trusted?

By Thumpasaurus and Green Akers
/ new
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is Thursday my Purdudes!

CHOO CHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

So let’s talk about some things.

  • With the departures at the offensive skill positions, most notably David Bell, will this Purdue team need to actually run the ball successfully to be competitive?
  • Why hasn’t the offensive line been up to the task yet?
  • Can the defense actually be better despite losing George Karlaftis?
  • Have any more leads come up in the case of why Jeff Brohm ever hired Bob Diaco, or is that just another episode of Unsolved Mysteries?
  • How big is the gap between Aidan O’Connell and the second best quarterback in the division?
  • Will Penn State vs Purdue justify Fox letting Buck and Aikman walk to ESPN?
  • What happened to The Best Purdue Basketball Team Of All Time?
  • Are the Boilerhoops somehow one of the more intact teams in the Big Ten next year?

Let’s Purdue it.

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...