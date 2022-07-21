Is Minnesota Golden Gophers Football Stagnating Under PJ Fleck?

Another week, another 8-4 Big Ten West team with a one dimensional offense.
BUT THIS ONE’S SUPPOSED TO BE KINDA CUTE!
Minnesotans MNWildcat and WhiteSpeedReceiver join the podcast to discuss the following Goofer topics:
- A belligerent MNWildcat appeared in my dream with a bizarre disguise/halloween costume. We led the show with this very important story.
- An absolutely astonishing stat about just HOW one-dimensional the Minnesota offense was this year!
- Is Tanner Morgan aging double while PJ Fleck slowly gets younger? Is this not a mildly abusive practice?
- So what’s going on with the prep recruiting? It feels like we’ve stalled a bit here, which is not what was supposed to happen given the ENDLESS JUICE we were promised.
- Where exactly in this schedule will Minnesota fail to score a touchdown against a losing team?
- How long does being likeable buy this iteration of Gopher hoops before they have to start winning?
- Which of our guests is more Minnesota? Does Northwestern REALLY see Minnesota as a win? Is there anything more demoralizing than getting Minnesota Nice’d out of the stadium in a blowout?
- ....What about this PJ Fleck offseason stuff?
Enjoy!
