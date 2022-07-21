Is Minnesota Golden Gophers Football Stagnating Under PJ Fleck?

Another week, another 8-4 Big Ten West team with a one dimensional offense.

BUT THIS ONE’S SUPPOSED TO BE KINDA CUTE!

Minnesotans MNWildcat and WhiteSpeedReceiver join the podcast to discuss the following Goofer topics:

A belligerent MNWildcat appeared in my dream with a bizarre disguise/halloween costume. We led the show with this very important story.

An absolutely astonishing stat about just HOW one-dimensional the Minnesota offense was this year!

Is Tanner Morgan aging double while PJ Fleck slowly gets younger? Is this not a mildly abusive practice?

So what’s going on with the prep recruiting? It feels like we’ve stalled a bit here, which is not what was supposed to happen given the ENDLESS JUICE we were promised.

Where exactly in this schedule will Minnesota fail to score a touchdown against a losing team?

How long does being likeable buy this iteration of Gopher hoops before they have to start winning?

Which of our guests is more Minnesota? Does Northwestern REALLY see Minnesota as a win? Is there anything more demoralizing than getting Minnesota Nice’d out of the stadium in a blowout?

....What about this PJ Fleck offseason stuff?

Enjoy!