Big Ten Media Days: Day 1 Open Thread

Will Pat Fitzgerald decry the Penn State union? Will Jim Harbaugh come to us live from outside an abortion clinic? STAY TUNED!

By MNWildcat
NCAA Football: Big Ten Conference Media Days Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Well...uh...Big Ten Media Days!

Will we focus on the additions of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten? How about NIL and the Penn State quasi-unionization push? Transfer rules and eligibility?

We’ve got some of the stoics and some of the lunatics up today, so enjoy the day’s “Coach stands at podiums and recites platitudes” viewing.

Tuesday

All times CT, all interviews on BTN. Look ‘em up on your local cable or satellite or cord-cutting providers or stream ‘em on FoxSports.

Here’s your open thread for all the “action”.

