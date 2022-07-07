I don’t really have a ton to add to this, and who knows—this tweet could be completely full of shit. BUT!

SOURCE: North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson, and Virginia are all negotiating to join the SEC. ESPN is trying to void their TV deal with the ACC. — Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) July 7, 2022

A note: I don’t know or care who this is—he’s got a blue check, that’s close enough. Let’s not pretend that a free and unpaid sports blog is approaching anything like “journalistic integrity”. It’s another dumb and fun rumor at this point, and we’ll take it more seriously when it merits more seriousness.

If North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson, and Virginia—which, the last one...why?—made their way to the SEC, bringing the Confederate Athletic Conference to 20, it would surely begin moves for the Big Ten, right?

So what do you do, gang?

Add Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, and one of Stanford or California?

Add the first three from above, plus Miami Fluoride?

Do nothing?

Poll What should the Big Ten do? Stand pat at 16.

Move up to 18: Washington and Oregon.

Move up to 18: Notre Dame and Miami.

Move up to 18: Notre Dame and someone else (tell us in the comments!)

Move up to 20: Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, Stanford/Cal

Move up to 20: Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, Miami

Move up to 20: Something else

Move up to a different number entirely, but I promise—I PROMISE!—to explain it in the comments. vote view results 5% Stand pat at 16. (40 votes)

3% Move up to 18: Washington and Oregon. (28 votes)

7% Move up to 18: Notre Dame and Miami. (50 votes)

3% Move up to 18: Notre Dame and someone else (tell us in the comments!) (27 votes)

46% Move up to 20: Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, Stanford/Cal (328 votes)

26% Move up to 20: Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, Miami (185 votes)

4% Move up to 20: Something else (35 votes)

2% Move up to a different number entirely, but I promise—I PROMISE!—to explain it in the comments. (17 votes) 710 votes total Vote Now

Here’s a place to talk about it today. We also have some chatter on the history of the Big Ten versus USC and UCLA coming down the pike later today.

This is all so deeply, deeply stupid.