Call It A Hunch: Iowa Hawkeyes Football Will Win Around 8 Games In 2022

This could be the craziest thing you ever hear on the Off Talkle Empire podcast, but even after listening back to it, I cannot find any argument to the contrary.

Ready for this explosive, searing prediction?

The Iowa Hawkeyes will win roughly 8 football games in the Year of Our Lord 2022.

I know, I know, but just bear with me here. You’re going to want to listen to how we came to such a seemingly outlandish conclusion, because as crazy as it seems on its face the reasoning behind it is more sound than you might expect.

IN FACT, StewMonkey13 joins us for this, and you just won’t believe the news coming out of Iowa City. If you can believe this, we seriously think Iowa’s path to eight wins will involve some upperclassmen linebackers breaking out, a ballhawking secondary, time of possession, special teams prowess, and an anemic, plodding, inefficient offense that mostly serves as a psychological weapon that demoralizes the opponent by forcing them to constantly ask themselves why they aren’t burying a team that plays offense like this.

You literally will not believe what you hear.