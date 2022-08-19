I had difficulty wrapping my head around the new Big Ten media deal, and amid a lot of hand-wringing about new subscriptions required, boxes or antennae we’d have to buy, and more, I wanted to try and simplify this for myself as best I could.

[That reads like clickbait, but I’m being serious—I was trying to write a different piece and it confused the hell out of me, so I started to make a table and realized it could be a fine standalone explainer article.]

Here’s what those time slots and stations will look like for football in 2023, in the (abridged) words of the stations themselves [all quoted unless in brackets]:

FOX

Upgraded picks for the network’s top football “Game of the Week” selections [B1G N00D Saturdays get first pick of the slate]

Ability to air premier football matchups in later windows with the addition of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten Conference – in addition to the network’s coveted Noon timeslot

Four of the next seven Big Ten football Championship games set to air on FOX

From Fox Sports Press Pass.

NBC

NBC and Peacock to become the exclusive home of Big Ten Saturday Night football

football Peacock [subscription required] will also serve as the exclusive home for eight additional Big Ten Football games each season.

From NBC Sports.

CBS

CBS, which will be in the final year of its SEC deal in 2023, will air seven Big Ten football games in various windows that season before expanding to a full schedule of 14-15 games annually from 2024-29.

The Big Ten will have an exclusive [2]:30 p.m. window on CBS from 2024 onward and the ability to air as many as two games on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

CBS will also air the Big Ten Championship Game in 2024 and 2028.

All CBS games will be live streamed on Paramount+ [no exclusive games on Paramount+].

From CBS Sports.

Big Ten Network

BTN will [...] continue to televise a full slate of football, basketball and Olympic sport competition throughout the entire year.

will [...] continue to televise a full slate of football, basketball and Olympic sport competition throughout the entire year. [Remaining games: from 38-41 in 2023, and up to 50 per season for the duration of the contract]

From Big Ten press release.

Do you have a handy-dandy table?

Sure thing, friend.

That’s...well, that’s pretty damn good, actually. Unfortunately some of the streaming platforms that I use, like FuboTV ($70/mo as of August 2022), gave in and added the ESPN family of networks, but there are other options out there like Sling Blue ($35/mo) that don’t have the ESPN family and, for $11/mo extra, will add BTN. [I don’t get any money from any of those places, I’m just talking through some of this—feel free to share where you stream in the comments if you want to be helpful.]

Some takeaways, as I see them:

It’s not as bad or dramatic as it might seem, perhaps outside the potential need for a Peacock subscription. With a guaranteed three (and maybe four—see the FOX section) games on over-the-air stations each week, we’ll have more access to Big Ten football for cheaper than we would have in the past. This comes with a lot more national mainstream TV exposure—save for the inevitable backlash that will be ESPN’s college football programming and narrative-driving basically ignoring the Big Ten.

Let me know what I’m missing or share your thoughts on the actual channel landscape of football. More later.