Punting Up To Dublin: Big Ten Football Week 0 Preview & Season Discussion Podcast

I’m still not sure why Northwestern is playing Nebraska in Dublin other than...perhaps that I’ve called Pat Fitzgerald “Horse Teeth O’Callaghan” on multiple occasions.
In any case, we’re gonna try and talk about Week 0, but really, it’s a better time to make some season prognostications
- How am I of all people predicting an Illini win?
- Everything says Nebraska should win on Saturday. HOWEVER!
- Gut feeling on the conference title race, but also who will finish last in each division.
- Guesses on offensive player of the year and defensive player of the year, as well as why Scott Frost has a Big Ten Coach of the Year trophy with his name on it if he can get a performance out of his team equivalent to its talent level.
- Come with me as I walk you through the greatest Big Ten West title scenario that you could possibly imagine.
