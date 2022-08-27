Week 0: B1G Game Thread

Mgmt: If you’d like to join our games or weekly OTE check-ins, here’s where you can do that:

1130am | FOX | NEB -13.5 | O/U 50.5

Wyoming Cowboys at Illinois Fighting Illini

3pm | BTN | ILL -12 | O/U 44

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

When these games are over...

Related Your Guide to the Week 0 College Football Schedule

Sonnet XXXIX