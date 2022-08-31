2022 Big Ten Football Record Predictions: Closing Arguments

Team-by-team final predictions and projections for each of the 10 11 12 14 16 no, not yet Big Ten teams.

From Indiana to Michigan, Illinois to Wisconsin—whether best to worst or A to Z, we’ve previewed all fourteen Big Ten teams throughout the summer in our B1G 2022 series.

Now, as summer gives way to fall, we throw it back to our lawyerly roots and give you closing arguments for each Big Ten team individually: attorneys* for all 14 teams get their time on the witness stand or in cross-examination or whatever it is, present their arguments for why their team might make a bowl game or win the West this year, and let the jury of their peers decide.

*Definitely not attorneys, thank God.

The gang’s all here, so peruse the articles, find your team’s projections, and get to voting in our summer’s-end polls for who you think will win the Big Ten and how your favorite team will finish in 2022.

Thanks for reading Off Tackle Empire!