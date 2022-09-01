FULL Big Ten Record Predictions and 2022 Season Preview

Yes, we know the first Big Ten games have already kicked off. But you try herding these cats to meet a deadline.

Before we do this, we want to pour some out for our friends and colleagues at the eleven SBNation blogs shuttered my Corporate this week. We don’t agree with the decision, but these decision are far above our “pay” (lol) grade and, instead, we just want to express our thanks to folks like Tim Riordan at UB Bull Run, the platoon at Against All Enemies, everyone at Team Speed Kills, and the folks at Big East Coast Bias, along with all those shut down by the end of September. SBNation has always been the voice of the fan, and it’s a darker day when fans lose their voice.

(Unless it’s Tennessee fans. But now’s not the time for that.)

In the wake of our 2022 Closing Arguments series—check out each team’s detailed final predictions there!—here’s how the Big Ten will shake out in 2022 (according to our writers):

Big Ten West

Average: 9-3 (6-3 B1G)

9-3 (6-3 B1G) High: 10-2 (7-2) — several

10-2 (7-2) — several Low: 8-4 (5-4) — several

8-4 (5-4) — several Standard Deviation: .77 wins (.68 B1G)

Average: 8-4 (5-4 B1G)

8-4 (5-4 B1G) High: 10-2 (7-2) — MC ClapYoHandz

10-2 (7-2) — MC ClapYoHandz Low: 0-12 (0-9) — misdreavus

0-12 (0-9) — misdreavus Low, Serious: 7-5 (4-5) — several

7-5 (4-5) — several Standard Deviation: 2.21 wins (1.54 B1G)

2.21 wins (1.54 B1G) Standard Deviation, serious: 1.02 wins (.81 B1G)

Average: 8-4 (5-4 B1G)

8-4 (5-4 B1G) High: 10-2 (7-2) — misdreavus, WhiteSpeedReceiver

10-2 (7-2) — misdreavus, WhiteSpeedReceiver Low: 5-7 (3-6) — RockyMtnBlue

5-7 (3-6) — RockyMtnBlue Standard Deviation: 1.41 wins (1.20 B1G)

Average: 7-5 (4-5 B1G)

7-5 (4-5 B1G) High: 9-3 (6-3) — misdreavus, WhiteSpeedReceiver

9-3 (6-3) — misdreavus, WhiteSpeedReceiver Low: 5-7 (3-6) — He was a high school QB, RU in VA

5-7 (3-6) — He was a high school QB, RU in VA Standard Deviation: 1.27 wins (1 win B1G)

Note: These predictions were made prior to Nebraska’s Week 0 loss to Northwestern in Ireland...but that doesn’t mean we didn’t cover that elsewhere, too.

Average: 6-6 (4-5)

6-6 (4-5) High: 11-1 (8-1) — misdreavus figured they’d get that loss out of the way early

11-1 (8-1) — misdreavus figured they’d get that loss out of the way early Low: 0-12 (0-9) — RU in VA

0-12 (0-9) — RU in VA Low, Serious (we think): 2-10 (1-8) — beezer07

2-10 (1-8) — beezer07 Standard Deviation: 2.79 wins (2.37 B1G)

Post-Northwestern coverage:

Note: These predictions were made prior to Illinois’s Week 0 pasting of Wyoming.

Average: 5-7 (3-6 B1G)

5-7 (3-6 B1G) High: 7-5 (4-5) — Creighton M, Stewmonkey13

7-5 (4-5) — Creighton M, Stewmonkey13 Low: 4-8 (2-7) — several

4-8 (2-7) — several Standard Deviation: 1.05 wins (.77 B1G)

Note: These predictions were made prior to Northwestern’s Week 0 win over Nebraska.

Average: 5-7 (2-7 B1G)

5-7 (2-7 B1G) High: 7-5 (4-5) — MC ClapYoHandz

7-5 (4-5) — MC ClapYoHandz Low: 2-10 (0-9) — RockyMtnBlue

2-10 (0-9) — RockyMtnBlue Standard Deviation: 1.46 (1.24 B1G)

Big Ten East

Ohio State Buckeyes

Average: 11-1 (9-0 B1G)

11-1 (9-0 B1G) High: 12-0 (9-0) — several

12-0 (9-0) — several Low: 10-2 (8-1) — 87townie, BoilerUp89

10-2 (8-1) — 87townie, BoilerUp89 Standard Deviation: .70 wins (.51 B1G)

Average: 9-3 (6-3 B1G)

9-3 (6-3 B1G) High: 11-1 (8-1) — BoilerUp89, Stewmonkey13

11-1 (8-1) — BoilerUp89, Stewmonkey13 Low: 3-9 (1-8) — RockyMtnBlue

3-9 (1-8) — RockyMtnBlue Low, Serious: 8-4 (5-4) — misdreavus

8-4 (5-4) — misdreavus Standard Deviation: .89 wins (.75 B1G)

Average: 8-4 (6-3)

8-4 (6-3) High: 11-1 (8-1) — both Penn State writers

11-1 (8-1) — both Penn State writers Low: 0-12 (0-9) — RU in VA

0-12 (0-9) — RU in VA Low, Serious: 7-5 (5-4) — beezer07

7-5 (5-4) — beezer07 Standard Deviation: 1.12 wins (.81 wins B1G)

Average: 8-4 (6-3)

8-4 (6-3) High: 10-2 (7-2) — Creighton M, MNWildcat, RockyMtnBlue

10-2 (7-2) — Creighton M, MNWildcat, RockyMtnBlue Low: 6-6 (4-5) — He was a high school QB

6-6 (4-5) — He was a high school QB Standard Deviation: 1.10 wins (.87 wins B1G)

Average: 6-6 (3-6 B1G)

6-6 (3-6 B1G) High: 9-3 (6-3) — misdreavus

9-3 (6-3) — misdreavus Low: 4-8 (1-8) — RockyMtnBlue

4-8 (1-8) — RockyMtnBlue Standard Deviation: 1.27 wins (1.13 wins B1G)

Average: 4-8 (2-7 B1G)

4-8 (2-7 B1G) High: 12-0 (9-0) — RU in VA

12-0 (9-0) — RU in VA High, Serious: 6-6 (3-6) — WhiteSpeedReceiver

6-6 (3-6) — WhiteSpeedReceiver Low: 2-10 (0-9) — RockyMtnBlue

2-10 (0-9) — RockyMtnBlue Standard Deviation: 1.02 wins (.98 wins B1G)

Average: 4-8 (2-7 B1G)

4-8 (2-7 B1G) High: 6-6 (3-6) — BuffKomodo [Dead Read has Indiana 4-5 in the B1G but 5-7 overall]

6-6 (3-6) — BuffKomodo [Dead Read has Indiana 4-5 in the B1G but 5-7 overall] Low: 2-10 (0-9) — WhiteSpeedReceiver

2-10 (0-9) — WhiteSpeedReceiver Standard Deviation: 1.15 wins (1.03 wins B1G)

Full Record Predictions

Here’s how we see the divisions finishing in 2022:

And, if you’d like to make fun of your individual writers, here’s how we all voted:

Let us know YOUR full 2022 Big Ten football predictions in the comments, check out all those Closing Arguments in the tabs above or in this stream