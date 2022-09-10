Week 2: B1G Early Game Thread

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.

Mine eye and heart are at a mortal war

How to divide the conquest of thy sight;

Mine eye my heart thy picture’s sight would bar,

My heart mine eye the freedom of that right.

My heart doth plead that thou in him dost lie—

A closet never pierced with crystal eyes—

But the defendant doth that plea deny

And says in him thy fair appearance lies.

To ‘cide this title is impanneled

A quest of thoughts, all tenants to the heart,

And by their verdict is determined

The clear eye’s moiety and the dear heart’s part:

As thus; mine eye’s due is thy outward part,

And my heart’s right thy inward love of heart.