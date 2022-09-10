Week 2: B1G Early Game Thread

Arkansas State Red Wolves at [3] Ohio State Buckeyes
11am | BTN | OSU -44.5 | O/U 68.5
Western Illinois Leathernecks at Minnesota Gophers
11am | BTN| NL | O/U N/A
Duke Blue Devils at Northwestern Wildcats
11am | FS1 | NU -10 | O/U 57
Ohio Bobcats at Penn State Nittany Lions
11am | ABC| PSU -27.5 | O/U 54.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet XLVI
Mine eye and heart are at a mortal war
How to divide the conquest of thy sight;
Mine eye my heart thy picture’s sight would bar,
My heart mine eye the freedom of that right.
My heart doth plead that thou in him dost lie—
A closet never pierced with crystal eyes—
But the defendant doth that plea deny
And says in him thy fair appearance lies.
To ‘cide this title is impanneled
A quest of thoughts, all tenants to the heart,
And by their verdict is determined
The clear eye’s moiety and the dear heart’s part:
As thus; mine eye’s due is thy outward part,
And my heart’s right thy inward love of heart.
