 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 2: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

The State of Iowa: Raising Football to a New Low

By Dead Read
/ new
South Dakota State v Iowa Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Washington State Cougars at [19] wisconsin badgers

230pm | FOX | wisc -17 | O/U 49

Maryland Terrapins at Charlotte 49ers

230pm | Stadium | MD -26.5 | O/U 65.5

Akron Zips at [14] Michigan State Spartans

3pm | BTN | MSU -34.5 | O/U 56

Iowa State Cyclones at Iowa Hawkeyes

3pm | BTN| Iowa -3.5 | O/U 40

Poll

El Assico is...

view results
  • 9%
    The Apex of College Football
    (3 votes)
  • 12%
    The Nadir of College Football
    (4 votes)
  • 77%
    Just Iowa
    (24 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini

3pm | ESPNU | ILL -4 | O/U 57.5

Indiana State Sycamores at Purdue Boilermakers

3pm | BTN | NL | O/U N/A

Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

3pm | BTN | NL | O/U N/A

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.

Sonnet XLVII

Betwixt mine eye and heart a league is took,

And each doth good turns now unto the other:

When that mine eye is famish’d for a look,

Or heart in love with sighs himself doth smother,

With my love’s picture then my eye doth feast

And to the painted banquet bids my heart;

Another time mine eye is my heart’s guest

And in his thoughts of love doth share a part:

So, either by thy picture or my love,

Thyself away art resent still with me;

For thou not farther than my thoughts canst move,

And I am still with them and they with thee;

Or, if they sleep, thy picture in my sight

Awakes my heart to heart’s and eye’s delight.

Loading comments...