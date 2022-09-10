Week 2: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Washington State Cougars at [19] wisconsin badgers
230pm | FOX | wisc -17 | O/U 49
Maryland Terrapins at Charlotte 49ers
230pm | Stadium | MD -26.5 | O/U 65.5
Akron Zips at [14] Michigan State Spartans
3pm | BTN | MSU -34.5 | O/U 56
Iowa State Cyclones at Iowa Hawkeyes
3pm | BTN| Iowa -3.5 | O/U 40
Poll
El Assico is...
-
9%
The Apex of College Football
-
12%
The Nadir of College Football
-
77%
Just Iowa
Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini
3pm | ESPNU | ILL -4 | O/U 57.5
Indiana State Sycamores at Purdue Boilermakers
3pm | BTN | NL | O/U N/A
Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
3pm | BTN | NL | O/U N/A
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet XLVII
Betwixt mine eye and heart a league is took,
And each doth good turns now unto the other:
When that mine eye is famish’d for a look,
Or heart in love with sighs himself doth smother,
With my love’s picture then my eye doth feast
And to the painted banquet bids my heart;
Another time mine eye is my heart’s guest
And in his thoughts of love doth share a part:
So, either by thy picture or my love,
Thyself away art resent still with me;
For thou not farther than my thoughts canst move,
And I am still with them and they with thee;
Or, if they sleep, thy picture in my sight
Awakes my heart to heart’s and eye’s delight.
