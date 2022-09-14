Introducing SPORT: Bingo for...Sports?

You’ve played Bingo before, right? Simple game: you get a randomized board with 24 spaces (and one free space) and your goal is to get five spaces in a row filled in before your grandmother does.

But have you ever thought, I should combine this with sports betting?

Well too late, pal, I’m already doing this. Except here, I’m calling it SPORT. Because, y’know, it’s about sports. Here’s how it works.

Spreads: A spread, if you’re brand new to sports, is the amount of points a favored team is projected to win by. Your goal is to pick either side (or both, if you want) of a spread, and if that hits, you fill in a space. Pick five, in the order that you want them on your board. Reminder, if you choose a team1 -X, that means they will win by more than that number. To choose the other side of the line, you would choose the other team, team2 +X, meaning you think the underdog will lose by less than the line or win outright. Vegas lines, but pushes are covers.

Props: your team has a special player or two or twenty-two (looking at you, Ohio State). Will that player show up this week? That’s the idea of prop bets. My props, that I will be designing myself (free money, folks), will be even money, meaning you can choose either side of them. (Yes or No, pushes are yes)

Oddities: Will a Big Ten West team lose to a G5 team this week? Will 3+ teams put up 50+ points? Questions like that, usually yes or no stuff, will fill the middle column. They are kind of a crap shoot, which is why this is the column with the free space. Think of them like parlays or teasers, for those familiar with sports betting. Each oddity will have a number, and to choose it, write that number and either yes or no (i.e. 2Y, 5N, etc.).

Rest of the nation: You don’t exclusively watch B1G football? I mean, I guess a little Tuesday-night MACtion is acceptable, but you actually watch the SEC? Well I guess this is the category for you, sicko. It’s pick’ems for games not played in God’s country. Not gonna lie, this one was an afterthought. Pick’ems are defined as games with a line sub-5 points. You are allowed to choose a team that is greater than a 5-point underdog, if you’d like to look those up yourselves. This may change once we get into the proper conference season.

Totals: Iowa’s over-under this week is 40. Is that free money? It’s spreads, but for points totals, this isn’t hard. Vegas lines, pushes are yes.

The way you write your comment will reflect your board. Think carefully, unless you just want your board to be in the order I randomly wrote these lines.

So, an example board, and my board this week, would look like this:

S: Nevada +23, Oklahoma -11.5, MSU +3, Maryland -3.5, Indiana -6.5

P: 12N, 6N, 4Y, 14Y, 13Y

O: 3Y, 4N, FREE, 2Y, 1N

R: Oregon, LSU, Louisville, North Texas, Vandy

T: Iowa U40, OSU O61, Neb O65, Minn U47, PSU U49

So, here’s your bets. If you have questions, please put them in the comments. Your original comment will be taken as your final answer (reminder, the edit button exists), because I’m not making this harder on me than it needs to be. The standings will be determined by total weeks with a bingo, with a tiebreaker of most total spaces hit.

Have fun, and make sure to leave any suggestions in the comments below.

Spreads:

Michigan -46 vs UConn

Nebraska +11.5 vs Oklahoma

Purdue +1 vs Syracuse

Indiana -6.5 vs Western Kentucky

Rutgers -17.5 vs Temple

Penn State -3 vs Auburn

Minnesota -27.5 vs Colorado

Wisconsin -37.5 vs NMSU

Ohio State -31.5 vs Toledo

MSU +3 vs Washington

Iowa -23 vs Nevada

Maryland -3.5 vs SMU

Props:

1. Stroud (OSU) 350 yards

2. OSU team rushing 150 yards

3. Morgan (Minn) 2 TDs

4. Ibrahim (Minn) 120 rushing yards

5. Hilinski (NU) 350 yards

6. Clifford (PSU) 3 TDs

7. Wisconsin team rushing 200 yards

8. Tagovalioa (MD) 350 yards

9. Thorne (MSU) 2 TDs

10. MSU team rushing 150 yards

11. Petras (Iowa) more TDs than INTs

12. Iowa team 8 points allowed

13. Jones (PUR) 1 TD

14. Korsak (RU) 40 PISS

15. Washington (NEB) 5 receptions

16. Michigan QBs with passing TDs 2

17. Indiana team rushing 150 yards

Oddities:

1. One of Northwestern, Minnesota, Iowa loses

2. Maryland AND Indiana win

3. Ohio State and Michigan win by a combined 75 points

4. Penn State OR Michigan State win

5. Iowa outscores any conference foe

6. Indiana wins by more than Oklahoma (or loses by less)

7. The West has more winners than the East OR PUSH

Rest:

Louisville vs FSU

UNLV vs North Texas

Oregon vs BYU

Northern Illinois vs Vanderbilt

LSU vs Mississippi State

New Mexico vs UTEP

Totals:

UMvUConn 57

NebvOU 65

SUvPU 58

IUvWKU 60

TemplevRU 44

AuburnvPSU 49

MinnvColorado 47

UWvNMSU 46

OSUvToledo 61

UWvMSU 57

IowavNevada 40

MarylandvSMU 69.5

Nice.