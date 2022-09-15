Don’t Watch That; Watch That: Your Week 3 Guide to the College Football Schedule

Being a little behind today (I teach in, like, 20 minutes), I’m just noodling through some digital history projects I’d like to teach my students. And, in particular, I’d been thinking about my need to update how I handle the New Deal, suburbanization, and redlining.

As projects across the country have begun unraveling examples of racial housing covenants in cities like Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Hartford, and now—thank goodness—Chicago, other historians have been looking at how those initiatives intersected with policymakers in a way that perpetuated the dispossession of poor and Black properties through the language of “slum clearance” or “urban renewal”.

One resource I’ve been hoping to teach more with this spring is the Digital Scholarship Lab at the University of Richmond’s Renewing Inequality—looking at federally-funded urban renewal programs and the people they displaced.

Spending $13 billion over 20+ years and displacing, conservatively, over 300,000 people, these programs tended to have racially disproportionate impacts:

8% of Lubbock, Texas’s population was of color, but all of the nearly 1,300 families it displaced were. Similarly, 3% of St. Louis County’s population was of color, but 94% of it’s nearly 500 displacements were. In cities where most displaced families were white, families of color were more often then not disproportionately displaced. For example, families of color made up 29% of those displaced in Minneapolis but were a mere 3% of the overall population.

Here’s what that looked like, in map form:

Something I really appreciate about the project is the way in which it highlights not just the biggest of the big cities—Chicago, New York, etc.—but mid-sized cities around the country, too: North Chicago. Fargo. Akron. Madison. Grand Rapids. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the effects on Detroit are staggering. And a great feature of the site is the ability to overlay the HOLC redlining maps on the homes displaced. Stunningly, the highways that needed to be built always seemed to find the Black neighborhoods, if there were any in town.

I’d be curious to see what you all find and what you think. There’s a lot out there, and I’m still thinking through how I’d want to teach it in class. But it’s a unique way of building on some of our past understandings of redlining and adding in the effects of urban “renewal” for some, with generational wealth destroyed for others.

Works, Haphazardly Cited

Digital Scholarship Lab, “Renewing Inequality,” American Panorama, ed. Robert K. Nelson and Edward L. Ayers, accessed September 15, 2022, https://dsl.richmond.edu/panorama/renewal/#view=0/0/1&viz=cartogram&text=about.

Thursday Evening

Don’t Watch This

{Copa Brasil} Corinthians vs. Fluminense [6pm, Fox Soccer Plus]

{CONCACAF} Herediano vs. Real Espana [7pm, TUDN]

{CONCACAF} Olimpia vs. Diriangen [9:15pm, TUDN]

Watch That

Savannah State Tigers at Benedict College Arnolds

6:30pm | ESPNU | Division II

You, A Serious Person: The NFL offers real offense, especially when it’s Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes! Why wouldn’t you watch that?!?!?

Me, A Savant:

I have watched this TikTok so many times tonight. pic.twitter.com/kTeJnyjvzM — Jason Gore (@mrjasongore) September 13, 2022

Poll It’s you, a serious person: Some D-II football?! HELL YEAH!

oh but this will be the exciting nfl game, you see

uh...soccer?

my baseball team is pissing away a pennant race, actualy vote view results 0% Some D-II football?! HELL YEAH! (0 votes)

0% oh but this will be the exciting nfl game, you see (0 votes)

0% uh...soccer? (0 votes)

0% my baseball team is pissing away a pennant race, actualy (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Friday Evening

Don’t Watch This

Merrimack Warriors at Harvard Crimson [6pm, ESPN+]

{MSOC} Michigan vs. Maryland [6pm, BTN]

{USL1} Tormenta vs. Tucson [6:30pm, ESPN+]

{CPL} York United vs. HFX Wanderers [6:30pm, Fox Soccer Plus]

{USL} Memphis 901 vs. Charleston Battery [7pm, ESPN+]

{MSOC} Washington vs. Michigan St. [9pm, Pac-12]

Watch That

6:30pm | ESPN | FSU -2.5 | O/U 56

Air Force Falcons at Wyoming Cowboys

7pm | CBSSN | AFA -15 | O/U 46.5

Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders

8:30pm | ESPN+

Between the college football games, the latter is more exciting to me than the former; Air Force pounded Colorado and handled FCS power Northern Iowa easily, while Wyoming got boatraced by Illinois but are always a tough out in the Mountain West. I’d lean that one, but Free Shoes-lhvl is likely to be closer.

Speaking of Wyoming, I’m unemployable for a number of reasons, but that won’t stop me: Hey, Wyoming! Want someone who’s a ‘Pokes enthusiast to fill this Honors College teaching position in the humanities/history? I even have teaching experience at an R1 Honors College! I’d be the rootin’-tootin’est of all your facult...

...I understand. Thank you for considering me.

Poll Happy...uh...Friday? FSU-lhvl

Air Force-Wyoming

Edmonton-Saskatchewan!

Merrimack-Harvard?

Soccer?

I loathe you, MNW

I’d hire you, MNW vote view results 0% FSU-lhvl (0 votes)

0% Air Force-Wyoming (0 votes)

0% Edmonton-Saskatchewan! (0 votes)

0% Merrimack-Harvard? (0 votes)

0% Soccer? (0 votes)

0% I loathe you, MNW (0 votes)

0% I’d hire you, MNW (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Saturday Morning

Don’t Watch This

Watch That

11am | FOX | OU -11.5 | O/U 67

11am | ESPN2 | EVEN | 58.5

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Indiana Hoosiers

11am | BTN | IU -6.5 | O/U 61.5

(I’m sure those lines have changed; I wrote these Tuesday morning. I don’t care, PurdueBot420_69.)

I am very here to see whether Oklahoma makes this a public execution or whether it really was Scott Frost all along. I’m sure excited to find out which, and I’m not sure which I want it to be more.

Whether Indiana wants to or not, Western Kentucky is going to do it’s damnedest to turn this thing into a shootout. The same will likely happen in Purdue-Syracuse, but that won’t be intention so much as incompetence.

Poll Some post-Queen soccer is over, finally, and you turn on... OU-UNL

Purdue-Syracuse

WKU-Indiana

My Big Ten team is playing at this time

More soccer?

I’ll be at a brewery with MNW and his wife vote view results 0% OU-UNL (0 votes)

0% Purdue-Syracuse (0 votes)

0% WKU-Indiana (0 votes)

0% My Big Ten team is playing at this time (0 votes)

0% More soccer? (0 votes)

0% I’ll be at a brewery with MNW and his wife (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Saturday Afternoon

Don’t Watch This

{CFL} Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats [3pm, ESPN+]

{Bundesliga2} Hamburger SV vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf [1:30pm, ESPN+]

{EFL} Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham United [1:45pm, ESPN+]

{La Liga} Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Rayo Vallecano [2pm, ESPN+]

{Ligue 1} Lille vs. Toulouse [2pm, beIN]

{MLS} Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union [2:30pm, TUDN]

{CPL} Edmonton vs. Cavalry [3pm, Fox Soccer Plus]

Watch That

North Texas Mean Green at UNLV Rebels

2pm | TheMW | UNLV -3 | O/U 62.5

2:30pm | CBS | PSU -3 | O/U 49

Vanderbilt Commodores at Northern Illinois Huskies

2:30pm | CBSSN | NIU -2.5 | O/U 58.5

Kansas Jayhawks at Houston Cougars

3pm | ESPNU | UH -10 | O/U 59

Vandy has not looked bad in either of their first two games—though Hawai’i is horrifically awful—and yet they’re still dogs on the road to NIU. It’s beautiful. Add to that two teams that won’t be able to help but score on each other in UNT-UNLV and the fact that I’m not entirely sold on Houston at this point, even against resurgent Kansas, and...well, there’s plenty of room for entertainment on Saturday afternoon.

Y’know, in fact, so much so that I just went back and added the strikethrough text to the Penn State-Auburn game. Life’s too short to listen to Gary Danielson decide if he’s going to verbally fellate his current or future masters.

Poll Iiiiiit’s Saturday afternoon! Let’s get weird: UNT-UNLV

Vandy-NIU?!

Kansas-Houston!!!

ugh penn state-auburn, fine

my big ten team, etc vote view results 0% UNT-UNLV (0 votes)

0% Vandy-NIU?! (0 votes)

0% Kansas-Houston!!! (0 votes)

0% ugh penn state-auburn, fine (0 votes)

0% my big ten team, etc (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Saturday Evening

Don’t Watch This

{CFL} BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders [6pm, ESPN+]

Definitely Watch—No, Thump’s Not Holding Me Hostage, How Dare You

Detroit City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

6:30pm | ESPN+

Watch That

SMU Cocaine Ponies at Maryland Terrapins

6:30pm | FS1 | MD -3.5 | O/U 73.5

6:30pm | ABC | Wash -3.5 | O/U 56.5

UCF Citronauts at Florida Atlantic Owls

6:30pm | CBSSN | UCF -9 | O/U 60.5

UTEP Miners at New Mexico Lobos

7pm | TheMW | UTEP -3 | O/U 39.5

It’s Cocaine Ponies-Turtles for me, then everything else a mile down. But there’s some sneak-ugly out there, with UTEP and New Mexico both so bad that I’m very, very tempted to take the under on a 39.5-point total.

Poll COCAINE PONY TIME SMU-Maryland

UCF-FAU

UTEP-UNM for some truly reprehensible football

MSU-Washington

My Big Ten team is playing at this time vote view results 0% SMU-Maryland (0 votes)

0% UCF-FAU (0 votes)

0% UTEP-UNM for some truly reprehensible football (0 votes)

0% MSU-Washington (0 votes)

0% My Big Ten team is playing at this time (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

It’s late and I’m drunk...

Don’t Watch This

Watch That

Fresno State Bulldogs at #7 USC Trojans

9:30pm | FOX | USC -12 | O/U 73.5

North Dakota State Recycling Sorting Plant and Remedial Bathing School Bizon at Arizona Wildcats

10pm | FS1 | NDSU -1 | Total TBD

Ohhhh Arizona. You’ve made the mistake, and now it’s time to find out.

USC should hypothetically be able to blow the Bulldogs away, but Fresno went blow-for-blow with Oregon State last week—while the Beavs are no Trojan offense, I’d take a 52-35 donnybrook under the LA lights. And I’m sorry...I just can’t watch Hawai’i right now. They’re wide-open and trying, but they are so bad and so rebuilding under Timmy Chang...man. Can they play UMass or something, just for some REAL disgusting stuff?

Poll It’s late, you’re drunk, and you turn on... Fresno-USC

WHY WOULD YOU SCHEDULE A DAKOTA

EMU-ASU, the Real Tempe Treat

Miami-A&M

Duquesne-Hawai’i for me!

whatever the bar has on

lol i passed out hours ago vote view results 0% Fresno-USC (0 votes)

0% WHY WOULD YOU SCHEDULE A DAKOTA (0 votes)

0% EMU-ASU, the Real Tempe Treat (0 votes)

0% Miami-A&M (0 votes)

0% Duquesne-Hawai’i for me! (0 votes)

0% whatever the bar has on (0 votes)

0% lol i passed out hours ago (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Enjoy the games, everybody.