FIXED: Does Auburn Football Matter Anymore? Can Iowa Score On Nevada? Can Nebraska Avenge Scott Frost? Week 3 Preview!

EDIT: I’m a dipshit. I uploaded the 9/16/21 episode instead of the 9/16/22 episode.

I have fixed the podcast. Week 3 preview for 2022 is now available.

Greetings, dear reader/listener. I have good news.

A new Big Ten Infographics is coming.

However, while you’re waiting, take a listen to our week 3 preview!