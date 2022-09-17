Week 3: B1G Evening Game Thread

*MNW may “get weird” at 720pm GTZ. No sooner. No later.
Toledo Rockets at [3] Ohio State Buckeyes
6pm | FOX | OSU -31 | O/U 62.5
[11] Michigan State Spartans at Washington Huskies
630pm | ABC| UW -3.5 | O/U 56.5
Nevada Wolfpack at Iowa Hawkeyes
630pm | BTN | IOWA -23 | O/U 39.5
SMU Mustangs at Maryland Terrapins
630pm | FS1 | MD -3 | O/U 73
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet LI
Thus can my love excuse the slow offence
Of my dull bearer when from thee I speed:
From where thou art why should I haste me thence?
Till I return, of posting is no need.
O, what excuse will my poor beast then find,
When swift extremity can seem but slow?
Then should I spur, though mounted on the wind;
In winged speed no motion shall I know:
Then can no horse with my desire keep pace;
Therefore desire of perfect’st love being made,
Shall neigh—no dull flesh—in his fiery race;
But love, for love, thus shall excuse my jade;
Since from thee going he went wilful-slow,
Towards thee I’ll run, and give him leave to go.
