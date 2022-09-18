The Weekly Mailbag is still running free on the Plains.

So. Yeah.

The B1G is starting to stratify a bit, isn’t it? tOSU and Michigan have been outstanding, and now PSU seems to have made a claim to join their little club. Minnesota has also been vaporizing all comers, but doesn’t have the talent those 4 do. Then Rutgers, Indiana, and Maryland are all still some undefeated, which is nice. Then there’s Purdue and wisconsin and Illinois, who are technically still fine. And then Iowa and Michigan State are broken teams with ridiculous flaws. Then there’s Northwestern. And Nebraska.

So holy crap. That was a ridiculous weekend, and now we start to swing into the B1G slate at full speed. Is that a good thing? I mean, kinda? We may finally start to get some more answers on teams, but we’re also marching full speed ahead towards the end of the season and that sucks.

With the impending death of the season (and wisconsin at the hands of tOSU) coming up, please ask us anything you’d like. We’ll take a handful of options and a handful of us will answer them to the best of our abilities. Yes, I am aware that we’re limited. Think of us like Michigan State’s offensive line. We’re here, and that’s got to count for something, right?

Ask us questions before we get Chinander’d. Please.