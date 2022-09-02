Fun Fact: Scott Frost is the son of a former Olympic discus thrower - Carol Frost.

Not so fun fact: Scott Frost is 15-30 at Nebraska, never finishing higher than 5th in the B1G West.

It’s pretty obvious that when you get out-coached by Pat Fitzgerald in Ireland, it’s time to consider packing up your college head coaching career and starting a “Quality Control Coach” job at Alabama.

I’ll preface this by saying that I’m not a Rutgers football insider at all. Hell, I don’t even live in the state anymore. BUT! I have heard through some extensive brother’s-cousin’s-cellmate type telephone loop, that Greg Schiano is in line to get a call from Trev Alberts (Nebraska’s AD).

Whooo boy, let that sink in for a second Nebraska. Almost an IMMEDIATE upgrade at the head coaching position - Greg Schiano represents everything that Scott Frost will never turn out to be. Schiano has won 5 different Coach of the Year awards, did significant time in the NFL, and has FIVE collegiate bowl wins on his resume.

Greg also develops players to play in the NFL - he’s got three first round draft picks in his tenure at Rutgers. Scott has come up just a bit short, with 0. True, some of those Rutgers players did leave the league disgraced (Ray Rice), but damnit if Scott Frost could get that kind of passion out of his players, he probably wouldn’t be onside-kicking up by two scores against Northwestern.

I guess we’ll see how this plays out, but if Nebraska does land Greg “The B1G Meatball” Schiano - their fans will have nothing but an immediate improvement and success in their future!

This article sponsored by the Matt Campbell please do not tie me to this potential job opening because it’s a significant step down from Iowa State campaign for congress.