Copy of Week 1: B1G Friday Game Thread

Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan State Spartans
6pm | ESPN | MSU -22 | O/U 54.5
Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers
7pm | FS1 | IU -1.5 | O/U 46
*All times GTZ
Sonnet XLII
That thou hast her, it is not all my grief,
And yet it may be said I loved her dearly;
That she hath thee, is of my wailing chief,
A loss in love that touches me more nearly.
Loving offenders, thus I will excuse ye:
Thou dost love her, because thou knowst I love her;
And for my sake even so doth she abuse me,
Suffering my friend for my sake to approve her.
If I lose thee, my loss is my love’s gain,
And losing her, my friend hath found that loss;
Both find each other, and I lose both twain,
And both for my sake lay on me this cross:
But here’s the joy; my friend and I are one;
Sweet flattery! then she loves but me alone.
