Michigan State Football Indicted On Fraud Charges, Purdue Collapses Again: Big Ten Football Week 3 Recap

Okay, I know what you’re really here for.
Don’t worry, we spend plenty of time discussing Ohio State, Michigan and Minnesota picking apart cupcakes to move to 3-0. Doesn’t it feel like UConn and New Mexico State have played 20 games a piece this season?
With that addressed, we have some narrow escapes and some...failures to escape to discuss
- Is Maryland actually balanced on offense this time, or are they just pretending they are because SMU Mustangs afforded them the opportunity?
- Should Indiana save some of this luck for some teams that are actually good?
- Hello, Purdue. Why did you do the things that you did?
- Is “don’t defend the pass” a viable long-term strategy for Mel Tucker’s Spartans program?
- Why does Pat Fitzgerald insist on having Northwestern lose every September game?
- Isn’t Auburn just so gosh darn glad to be rid of Gus Malzahn?
- We discuss the Nebraska head coach vacancy!
