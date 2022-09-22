How To Watch Illinois Fighting Illini Football vs Chattanooga Mocs, Odds, Line, Streaming

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on Chattanooga at home on Big Ten Network. This game can also The be streamed on BTN+, but you can also watch it by going to Champaign, Illinois. There, you will find Memorial Stadium, which hosts the game. Tickets should still be available.

It kicks off at 7:30 central tonight (8:30 eastern).

How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini Football vs Chattanooga Mocs

Be drunk Use your eyes, whether in person or on TV/streaming. It is unclear if listening to the game counts as watching if you are without your sight If you’re an Illinois fan, drink more.

Odds

Odds are pretty good I’ll be drunk.

Chattanooga is a 17.5-point underdog. There’s a podcast embedded in here that goes over predictions for that game.

Line

I sure hope there’s no line for the bathroom

Streaming

That’s what will happen when I get to the bathroom. Remember, I’ll have been drinking quite a lot.

Preview