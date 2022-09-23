You poor, poor soul.
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Miami
(Ohio) Hydroxide Redhawks
- Where (Dreams Go to Die): Ryan Field, Evanston, Cook County, Chicagoland, Illinois, United States of America, North America, The Back of a Turtle if You Believe the Ojibwe (and I do), Earf, Space
- When: Whenever your heart desires, baby. (Or Saturday, September 24, at 4:30pm Pacific Time. Just because.)
- What: A contest of American football between a school from the Big Ten Conference and the Mid-American Conference, or MAC. Some people would cynically call that “MACtion” for purposes of Search Engine Optimization, but this blog would never.
- Who: I already told you this.
- Why: Because paying a team $500,000 (approximate) to beat you by two scores is just more fun, right, Pat Fitzgerald?
- Can I lose money watching this game? Sure can! If you believe Northwestern will win by 6.5 points or more, you can bet on that! You’re an idiot, but you can! And it’s impossible to win by exactly 6.5 points, so you’ll have to pick one side or the other...I’m starting to think Las Vegas wants to make money off you! People also seem to think there will be around a total of 52 points scored in this game. You can pick either side of that line and lose money, probably.
- TV/Streaming/Watch: Big Ten Network. Big Ten Plus, or BTN+, or B1G+, or whatever it’s called these days. You can probably get Big Ten Network on most streaming services. I don’t get paid for linking to them here, but I bet you can find one.
Did You Talk About This Game or Any Past Northwestern Games?
Sure!
