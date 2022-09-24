Week 4: B1G Evening Game Thread

Iowa Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
6pm | FS1 | IOWA -8 | O/U 34 (!!)
wisconsin badgers at [3] Ohio State Buckeyes
630pm | ABC | OSU -19.5 | O/U 57
Miami Hydroxide Redhawks at Northwestern Wildcats
630pm | BTN | NU -7.5 | O/U 50
Florida Atlantic Owls at Purdue Boilermakers
630pm | BTN | PUR -16.5 | O/U 58
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet LV
Not marble, nor the gilded monuments
Of princes, shall outlive this powerful rhyme;
But you shall shine more bright in these contents
Than unswept stone besmear’d with sluttish time.
When wasteful war shall statues overturn,
And broils root out the work of masonry,
Nor Mars his sword nor war’s quick fire shall burn
The living record of your memory.
‘Gainst death and all-oblivious enmity
Shall you pace forth; your praise shall still find room
Even in the eyes of all posterity
That wear this world out to the ending doom.
So, till the judgment that yourself arise,
You live in this, and dwell in lover’s eyes.
