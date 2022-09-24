 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 4: B1G Evening Game Thread

B1G After Dark: Put on Your Puntin’ Shoes

By Dead Read
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Rutgers at Penn State
Fire. The. Cannon.
Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Iowa Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

6pm | FS1 | IOWA -8 | O/U 34 (!!)

wisconsin badgers at [3] Ohio State Buckeyes

630pm | ABC | OSU -19.5 | O/U 57

Miami Hydroxide Redhawks at Northwestern Wildcats

630pm | BTN | NU -7.5 | O/U 50

Florida Atlantic Owls at Purdue Boilermakers

630pm | BTN | PUR -16.5 | O/U 58

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.

Sonnet LV

Not marble, nor the gilded monuments

Of princes, shall outlive this powerful rhyme;

But you shall shine more bright in these contents

Than unswept stone besmear’d with sluttish time.

When wasteful war shall statues overturn,

And broils root out the work of masonry,

Nor Mars his sword nor war’s quick fire shall burn

The living record of your memory.

‘Gainst death and all-oblivious enmity

Shall you pace forth; your praise shall still find room

Even in the eyes of all posterity

That wear this world out to the ending doom.

So, till the judgment that yourself arise,

You live in this, and dwell in lover’s eyes.

Loading comments...