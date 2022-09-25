The Weekly Mailbag Keeps Plugging Away

Evening, y’all. I got a bit carried away over the weekend. From having a dive bar put on the Australian Rules Football grand final Friday night to watching the Gophers and catching Isbell at First Ave to doing some yard work (Make sure to stretch before digging a rain garden. Trust me.), it’s been a wild adventure of living my best life. I strongly recommend it.

And now it’s time to ask us questions, please. We had a great weekend of football (Please remember that I did not watch Iowa-Rutgers so I can make that claim) and nothing would be better than following that up with a pile of the most ridiculous and fun inquiries you fine folks can send us.