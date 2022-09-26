Punting Week 4: Who really won Iowa-Rutgers?

Another Punt Bowl in the books. Sure, Iowa may have won on the scoreboard, but who won the real battle on Saturday? Oh, also Iowa. I’m giving Punter of the Week to Taylor, for out-dueling Korsak, but also for re-taking his rightful place atop the PISS throne. For the second week in a row, his 41+ score actually lowered his season average, but Ohio State’s Mirco was burned by his small sample size to fall out of the lead. Penn State’s Amor had the highest PISS score this week, and is slowly creeping up on first place (now just 0.564 back). This week will have another great matchup, as Taylor will be opposite Brad Robbins, whose 40.874 sits fourth in the Big Ten this year.

The real fun battle this week was between placekickers Jake Moody and Chad Ryland of Michigan and Maryland, respectively, who combined to go 3-3 from 50+ in their game. There’s no doubt Ryland’s efforts have earned him Kicker of the Week despite the Terrapins’ loss, as he went 2-2 on the day, totalling 105 yards in the air. Moody did miss one from the 40s, but I probably wouldn’t’ve given it to him regardless. Drew Stevens of the Hawkeyes also hit from 51 on the day. That asterisk on Pinegar is because Sander Sahaydak also attempted one for Penn State, missing from 56.

Like I said, Iowa-Michigan is the punter’s duel of the week, and if Iowa looks competent again, it may also be a good football game outside of the MVPs. Sorry guys, I didn’t get to watch any of the games this weekend, so I can’t provide much else. Why don’t you link some of the better special teams moments from this week down in the comments?