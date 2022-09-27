Sport number three: I’m not very good at this

I’ve got bad news, guys: we’re not very good at this. Not yet, at least. As a group, we totalled just three bingos across eighteen entries. Only four entries had 15 or more hits, and three (myself included) had fewer than 10. That is not good. Congrats to waw, who got his first and second bingos, and Hoosiers47, who got his first as well.

Now, I have good news: we’re not very good at this. None of us. So the field is wide open. It’s a long season, and we’re scoring on aggregate, so if you’re good or bad or haven’t played yet, there is still time. And more good news, I’m still not very good at this, so you’re gonna find some freebies. As a group, you went 75/180 on Vegas lines (spreads and totals) and 39/90 on the Rest of the League toss-up games, which are not good. However, you still crushed my homemade prop lines, going 88/162. Both numbers are down from last week, though, which explains why results overall were worse.

Sport week 4 leaderboard Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit NU’06er 0 16 2 32 GoldysRevenge 0 15 2 32 waw 2 17 2 31 Green 96 0 12 2 29 Danwesley Meyer 0 12 2 29 IUinVA 0 15 1 33 LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher 0 13 1 31 Hoosiers47 1 14 1 27 wesd2005 0 10 1 25 Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI 0 14 0 28 Atinat 0 8 0 22 BoilerUp89 0 9 0 20 Precious Roy 0 13 0 13 RTVF82 - - 0 11 Transient Buckeye 0 11 0 11 SharpDressedBoiler 0 11 0 11 Bad Pseudonym 0 11 0 11 griffcat 0 10 0 10 vaudvillain 0 9 0 9

Now, into this week’s lines. Remember, format your board in short-hand for my and hopefully your convenience. A pick of the favorite covering in the first listed spread would be written as S1Y, and failing to cover as S1N. You can do this in the R column by choosing the game and either home (H) or away (A). Arrange your picks within each column as you wish (e.g., S3Y, S1N, etc.), though the columns themselves must spell SPORT. Otherwise, what’s the point of all this? Don’t answer that. Your free space must remain in the center of your board.

Spreads:

Michigan (-10.5) @ Iowa Purdue @ Minnesota (-10.5) Illinois @ Wisconsin (-8) Rutgers @ Ohio State (-41) Northwestern @ Penn State (-25.5) Michigan State @ Maryland (-7.5) Indiana @ Nebraska (-4.5)

Props:

Iowa scores TD or safety on defense or special teams Corum (MI) scores two or more TDs total Jones (PU) scores a TD (I’m just gonna keep putting this one here until he doesn’t) Ibrahim (MN) records 150 or more rushing yards Brown (ILL) rushing TD Stroud (OSU) scores three or more passing TDs Two or more PSU receivers catch a TD pass Hull (NU) scores a TD Throne (MSU) throws for more yards than Tagovailoa (MD) OR PUSH Washington (NE) scores a TD

Oddities:

Iowa-Michigan has most punts of any game The East sweeps the West (3 games) Minnesota, Ohio State, and Penn State stay undefeated Iowa-Michigan has more total points than Wisconsin-Illinois OR PUSH Maryland wins by more than Wisconsin OR PUSH Red teams (Minnesota and Maryland) both win Three or more games finish UNDER 50 points total

Random games:

Tulane @ Houston (Friday, 6PM) UTSA @ MTSU (Friday, 6:30PM) Washington @ UCLA (Friday, 9:30PM) Northern Illinois @ Ball State Oklahoma State @ Baylor Iowa State @ Kansas SMU @ UCF Miami (OH) @ Buffalo Texas A&M @ Mississippi State Florida Atlantic @ North Texas California @ Washington State Liberty @ Old Dominion UTEP @ Charlotte Virginia @ Duke San Jose State @ Wyoming

Totals:

Michigan @ Iowa, O/U 43 Purdue @ Minnesota, O/U 53.5 Illinois @ Wisconsin, O/U 44.5 Rutgers @ Ohio State, O/U 60 Northwestern @ Penn State, O/U 52.5 Michigan State @ Maryland, O/U 59.5 Indiana @ Nebraska, O/U 61.5

Now for my board. Last week, it looked like the board of someone left fairly early into the game. Let’s hope for better.

S1N, S4N, S7N, S6Y, S2Y

S2N, S3Y, S4Y, S9N, S1Y

O2N, O4N, FREE, O6Y, O7Y

R3A, R6A, R9H, R12A, R16H

T1O, T4O, T5U, T7O, T3O

Good luck, all