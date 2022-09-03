 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 1: B1G Early Game Thread

It’s a beautiful day!

By Dead Read
Colorado State Rams at [8] Michigan Wolverines

11am | ABC | MICH -30.5 | O/U 60.5

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Iowa Hawkeyes

11am | FS1 | IOWA -14 | O/U 44.5

Buffalo Bulls at Maryland Terrapins

11am | BTN | MD -24 | O/U 65

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Boston College Eagles

1100am | ACCN | BC -7 | O/U 44.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.

Sonnet XLIII

When most I wink, then do mine eyes best see,

For all the day they view things unrespected;

But when I sleep, in dreams they look on thee,

And darkly bright are bright in dark directed.

Then thou, whose shadow shadows doth make bright,

How would thy shadow’s form form happy show

To the clear day with thy much clearer light,

When to unseeing eyes thy shade shines so!

How would, I say, mine eyes be blessed made

By looking on thee in the living day,

When in dead night thy fair imperfect shade

Through heavy sleep on sightless eyes doth stay!

All days are nights to see till I see thee,

And nights bright days when dreams do show thee me.

