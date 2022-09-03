Week 1: B1G Early Game Thread

Colorado State Rams at [8] Michigan Wolverines
11am | ABC | MICH -30.5 | O/U 60.5
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Iowa Hawkeyes
11am | FS1 | IOWA -14 | O/U 44.5
Buffalo Bulls at Maryland Terrapins
11am | BTN | MD -24 | O/U 65
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Boston College Eagles
1100am | ACCN | BC -7 | O/U 44.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet XLIII
When most I wink, then do mine eyes best see,
For all the day they view things unrespected;
But when I sleep, in dreams they look on thee,
And darkly bright are bright in dark directed.
Then thou, whose shadow shadows doth make bright,
How would thy shadow’s form form happy show
To the clear day with thy much clearer light,
When to unseeing eyes thy shade shines so!
How would, I say, mine eyes be blessed made
By looking on thee in the living day,
When in dead night thy fair imperfect shade
Through heavy sleep on sightless eyes doth stay!
All days are nights to see till I see thee,
And nights bright days when dreams do show thee me.
Loading comments...