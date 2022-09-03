Week 1: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Nebraska Cornhuskers
230pm | BTN | NL | O/U N/A
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet XLIV
If the dull substance of my flesh were thought,
Injurious distance should not stop my way;
For then despite of space I would be brought,
From limits far remote where thou dost stay.
No matter then although my foot did stand
Upon the farthest earth removed from thee;
For nimble thought can jump both sea and land
As soon as think the place where he would be.
But ah! thought kills me that I am not thought,
To leap large lengths of miles when thou art gone,
But that so much of earth and water wrought
I must attend time’s leisure with my moan,
Receiving nought by elements so slow
But heavy tears, badges of either’s woe.
