Big Ten Football Defeats All Non-Conference Foes: Week 1 In Review

Some more convincingly than others!

By Thumpasaurus and Green Akers
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Goodness gracious, the Big Ten has acquitted itself quite well through one week of college football!

Let’s talk about it!

  • WHAT DOES IT MEAN in the grand scheme of things?
  • Nothing, because we don’t then turn around and root for Ohio State in the playoff.
  • How much of Thursday’s Purdue loss to Penn State is on Jeff Brohm?
  • Will Bret Bielema ever win a September game as head coach of the Fighting Illini?
  • Can we stop talking about Jerry Kill yet?
  • Why is Andrew REALLY so annoyed by Jim Harbaugh’s quarterback rodeo?
  • Did we underestimate the Rutgers defense?
  • Let’s.........let’s talk about Iowa.
  • Is Ohio State’s defense fixed yet?
  • Hey Nebraska. How ya holdin up there, buddy?
  • Brian Kelly has yet to win a single game since leaving Notre Dame, but has already alienated some of the most talented players on his roster.

