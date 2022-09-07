Big Ten Football Defeats All Non-Conference Foes: Week 1 In Review

Goodness gracious, the Big Ten has acquitted itself quite well through one week of college football!
Let’s talk about it!
- WHAT DOES IT MEAN in the grand scheme of things?
- Nothing, because we don’t then turn around and root for Ohio State in the playoff.
- How much of Thursday’s Purdue loss to Penn State is on Jeff Brohm?
- Will Bret Bielema ever win a September game as head coach of the Fighting Illini?
- Can we stop talking about Jerry Kill yet?
- Why is Andrew REALLY so annoyed by Jim Harbaugh’s quarterback rodeo?
- Did we underestimate the Rutgers defense?
- Let’s.........let’s talk about Iowa.
- Is Ohio State’s defense fixed yet?
- Hey Nebraska. How ya holdin up there, buddy?
- Brian Kelly has yet to win a single game since leaving Notre Dame, but has already alienated some of the most talented players on his roster.
