Twelve first downs.

“Iowa displayed throughout the contest the ponderous power which has marked its previous exhibitions but incomplete passes at crucial moments prevented the Hawkeyes from offering a serious scoring threat...”

Forcing the opponent to punt ten times and allowing them to complete just eight passes.

“As far as the breaks of the game were concerned only one real one developed...when [Iowa] punted 40 yards to [the] 1-yard line. Instead of bounding over the goal line the ball bounced straight into the air and stopped just short of the line.”

Two hundred and forty-seven yards gained from scrimmage, only 134 allowed.

“To Iowa’s line goes as much credit as you can give them.” “Superior weight, and there was plenty of it, played an important role in this battle, for it plainly told on the much lighter” opponents.

National ridicule, public scorn...

“Fighting in the face of a defeat wished upon them by football authorities and dopesters all over the country, these Hawkeye chargers came through for a 7 to 3 win...”

A 7-3 Hawkeyes win.

But not this one. The first one.

Well, the other one.

That Iowa was playing Detroit—now Detroit Mercy, home of the Titans, lacking any football team since 1964—was, itself, a historical accident. Found by the Big Ten to be in possession of a $4,000 slush fund for recruiting athletes, Iowa had been sanctioned by the conference in 1930, meaning they would only play one single Big Ten game that fall, a 20-0 home loss to Purdue the Boilermakers agreed to as “a friendly gesture toward Iowa in its effort to rejoin the conference.”

Iowa had languished throughout the 1920s: irrespective of the field, football or farm, they just didn’t have the influx of cash they needed. Gilbert Haugen couldn’t come up with the cash in Congress, but university president Walter Jessup sure could. Iowa City banks and alumni—as was practice across the conference—offered no-show jobs and easy loans to Hawkeye athletes. The school finished then-Iowa Stadium (now Kinnick) in 1929. Things were looking up.

But the results didn’t match the efforts. Head coach Burt Ingwersen won games, but not enough of those wins were in the Big Ten: over his time in Iowa City, Ingwersen went 33-27-4, but just 11-16-1 in Big Ten play. And, fueling the Hawkeyes’ grievances with the conference—they believed they had been unfairly singled out—not enough of those games were at home. For three straight years, Iowa played two Big Ten games at home and three on the road. Perhaps Kirk Ferentz’s scheduling is just making up for lost time.

When the penny dropped in 1929 and the Big Ten sanctioned the Hawkeyes, Iowa needed to fill its schedule with a range of teams from outside the conference. Following a win over Bradley, the Old Gold’s passing attack sputtered in losses to Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State) and Centenary before being thoroughly whupped in a showdown with a B-team from Purdue. The Titans of Detroit, meanwhile, were flying high, having shared the national title with a 9-0 campaign in 1928, followed it with a 7-1-1 mark in 1929, and entered the November 1 contest with Iowa at 4-0, having outscored opponents 180-6. Some oddsmakers tipped the Titans as 20-point favorites over visiting Iowa.

A report for The Daily Iowan, observing the Hawkeye gridders’ practice on October 31, noted the following day that line play would surely be vital for Iowa as a means of countering a Titans line coached by former Notre Dame All-American Bud Boeringer.

It looked like the game would follow the script. Titans tackle Bill O’Neill ran the opening kickoff back 82 yards to the Iowa 12, before the Old Gold line stiffened and forced a field goal. The game devolved into a slog, as the Hawkeyes moved the ball somewhat effectively on the ground before drive after drive stalled out as Iowa fumbled twice or, worse, took to the air.

Some things, at least, are evergreen. “Both Elevens Weak On Aerial Game,” one preview had sagely predicted. It bore out on the field: “Iowa was highly unsuccessful in its attempts at the aerial section of the game,” the Des Moines Register noted, “as it tried nine forward passes, completed one for no gain and saw two intercepted.”

Meanwhile, though Detroit rolled up 124 yards through the air on eight passes, they only added ten more yards on the ground, as the Hawkeye defensive line flipped the narrative and held the speedy Titan attack.

The game flipped in the fourth quarter. Iowa brought on a little-used back from Estherville, Iowa, Jack Warrington, whose only action to date had been one punt against Centenary. The sophomore had, The Daily Iowan noted, “a colorless record of bench-warming, ineligibility, and a weak ankle.” On his first carry from scrimmage, though, Warrington bounded 52 yards, the first 40 untouched, before crossing the Titan goal line. 7-3, Hawkeyes.

Iowa threatened again, driving to the Detroit 20 before a Lloyd Jensvold dropkick attempt was blocked. The Hawkeyes stopped the Titans again, but Warrington—as eager seemingly to be the goat as the hero—fumbled the Detroit punt at the Titan 31. But the Hawkeye defense held, forced a punt, and Iowa took over at their own 24.

Warrington spun his wheels for a couple plays...and then got his punt blocked at the Iowa 29. Detroit took over, full-time looming, the Hawkeye end zone in sight.

But a Detroit pass play made it to the Iowa 11, where the Titans receiver was downed. The final gun sounded. 7-3, no matter how pretty or, really, ugly the win may have been.

It was a triumph in Iowa City: the campus’s boosters, fraternities, marching band, and rabid fans turned out at the Rock Island depot to welcome the Hawkeye gridders back to town.

That joy, however, was shortlived. The Hawkeyes finished 1930 at 4-4 (0-1 B1G), losing 7-0 at Marquette before blanking Penn State 19-0 and stopping Nebraska 12-7 in Iowa City. Some things never change.

But following season, with the Great Depression ravaging the Farm Belt and Iowa’s athletic revenues deep in debt following construction of the new Iowa Stadium (now Kinnick), players fled the program. Iowa scored just seven points all season.

True to form, they still won one game: a defeat of George Washington, 7-0.

Sources, in No Particular Order or Citation Style

Thursday Evening

Don’t Watch This

Watch That

#14 UT-Martin Skyhawks at #5 Missouri State Bears

7pm | ESPN+ | MOSt -14 | O/U 57

The NFL is back. I am, somehow, in three NFL fantasy leagues AND three college fantasy leagues. I have no idea what I’m doing in the latter, and I don’t think I’ve ever mailed it in so badly in the former. Qork Cousins is ruining my already-waning Minnesota Vikings fandom. I just want it to be over.

Anywho, pull up ESPN+ and enjoy some tennis, some minor league soccer, or some Top 25 FCS action. Sorry this is late—I hope you have time to make the switch.

Poll Good evening! What’s on? UT-Martin/Missouri State?! You beautiful sonofabitch, I’m in.

This is late and I didn’t know what to do so I put on the NFL, please help.

US Open or something!

Minor league soccer or something!

This wouldn’t be so late if you didn’t make so many goddamn polls... vote view results 18% UT-Martin/Missouri State?! You beautiful sonofabitch, I’m in. (6 votes)

33% This is late and I didn’t know what to do so I put on the NFL, please help. (11 votes)

12% US Open or something! (4 votes)

0% Minor league soccer or something! (0 votes)

36% This wouldn’t be so late if you didn’t make so many goddamn polls... (12 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

Friday Evening

Don’t Watch This

BC Lions at Montreal Alouettes [6:30pm, ESPN+]

Watch That

6:30pm | ESPN2 | UCF -5.5 | O/U 61.5

Boise State Broncos at New Mexico Lobos

8pm | CBSSN | Boise -17 | O/U 43

Massachusetts Maritime Buccaneers at SUNY Maritime Privateers

6pm | YouTube | THE CHOWDER BOWL

THE CHOWDER BOWL!

Boise State was GODAWFUL against Oregon State and should roll the Lobos, but I’ll watch to see if they trot out Hank Bachmeier, only to bench him again.

Poll Lots of great stuff to choose from... Louisville-UCF

Boise-New Mexico

CHOWDER BOWL

...Chowder Bowl? Seriously, MNW? Get a hobby.

Uh...Canadian football?

Something else. vote view results 34% Louisville-UCF (10 votes)

0% Boise-New Mexico (0 votes)

13% CHOWDER BOWL (4 votes)

17% ...Chowder Bowl? Seriously, MNW? Get a hobby. (5 votes)

10% Uh...Canadian football? (3 votes)

24% Something else. (7 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

Saturday Morning

Don’t Watch This

Watch That

11am | SECN | Wake -12.5 | O/U 65.5

North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia State Panthers

11am | ESPNU | UNC -7.5 | O/U 64

UTSA Roadrunners at Army Black Knights

11am | CBSSN | UTSA -2.5 | O/U 54.5

We should talk at some point about how North Carolina, like Rutgers, is going on the road not once but twice this non-conference. Good for you, Tar Heels.

UTSA to cover against Army feels like my bet for this weekend...I didn’t see enough athleticism out of Army against Coastal Carolina to justify them covering. And now that Sam Hartman’s back for Wake, take the over on that Vandy game. If only it were under the lights.

Poll Good morning! Desperately trying to avoid Northwestern-Duke, you watch... Wake-Vandy

UNC-Georgia State

UTSA-Army

...I can’t avoid it. I’m disgusting.

My Big Ten team is playing at this time. vote view results 11% Wake-Vandy (4 votes)

2% UNC-Georgia State (1 vote)

8% UTSA-Army (3 votes)

20% ...I can’t avoid it. I’m disgusting. (7 votes)

55% My Big Ten team is playing at this time. (19 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Saturday Afternoon

Don’t Watch This

Watch That

2:30pm | ABC | Tenn -6 | O/U 66.5

#25 Houston Cougars at Texas Tech Red Raiders

3pm | FS1 | TTU -3 | O/U 63

3pm | ESPNU | Illinois -4.5 | O/U 57.5

If you think about watching it, please seek help

3pm | BTN | Iowa -3.5 | O/U 40.5

On Thursday, police checked the IDs of 143 people at a bar in Madison. Only six were of age. https://t.co/nvZayHp368 — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) September 3, 2022

School is BACK in wisconsin!

I beg you: do not watch El Assico. Stop dignifying this shit with your eyeballs.

That goes for you too, Iowa fan.

Poll Saturday afternoon! As MNW descends into a homicidal rage, you flip on... Tennessee-Pitt

Houston-Tech

Virginia-Illinois

My Big Ten team is playing at this time

...I need help. vote view results 19% Tennessee-Pitt (8 votes)

2% Houston-Tech (1 vote)

7% Virginia-Illinois (3 votes)

31% My Big Ten team is playing at this time (13 votes)

39% ...I need help. (16 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

Saturday Evening

Don’t Watch This

Watch That

Northern Illinois Huskies at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

6pm | ESPN+ | Tulsa -6 | O/U 62

6:30pm | ABC | USC -8.5 | O/U 67.5

For as many games as there are, it should be better than this.

We just got to the point where the kid is past her birth weight, so the wife is on her first beer of the weekend—a Moon Man from New Glarus. I expect by this time on Saturday I’ll be on beer #4 or #5 and just positively shitfaced.

It’ll be the first time I sleep on the couch in MNWildkit’s childhood.

Poll Gross. NIU-Tulsa

USC-Furd

My Big Ten team is playing at this time

Something, anything else. vote view results 3% NIU-Tulsa (1 vote)

25% USC-Furd (7 votes)

18% My Big Ten team is playing at this time (5 votes)

51% Something, anything else. (14 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

It’s late and I’m drunk...

Don’t Watch This

New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners (-16, O/U 46.5) [8pm, ESPN+]

#9 Baylor Bears at #21 BYU Cougars (-3, O/U 53.5) [9:15pm, ESPN]

Watch That

Oregon State Beavers at Fresno State Bulldogs

9:30pm | CBSS | Oregon State -1 | O/U 61.5

10pm | FS1 | CLANGA -10.5 | O/U 60

I don’t think Fresno will commit the same sins that Boise State did—turning the ball over approximately 62 times before benching their quarterback—and that means Oregon State should get a bigger test. Fun one that could, someday, be a potential Pac-12 (or Mountain West) matchup.

I expect CLANGA-Zona to just be as stupid as possible. At least I hope it will be.

Poll It’s late, you stumble into the bar, and you ask the bartender to turn on... Oregon State-Fresno State

CLANGA-BEARDOWN

Battle for the Silver Spade

The Fundamentabowl

Whatever the bar has on

lol i passed out hours ago vote view results 18% Oregon State-Fresno State (5 votes)

33% CLANGA-BEARDOWN (9 votes)

0% Battle for the Silver Spade (0 votes)

7% The Fundamentabowl (2 votes)

7% Whatever the bar has on (2 votes)

33% lol i passed out hours ago (9 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

Enjoy the games, everybody.