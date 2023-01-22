Big Ten Basketball: Sunday Open Thread

Saturday, January 21st

MaximumSam: The Buckeyes finally got off the mat and won a game. Brice Sensabaugh had 27 points on 12 shots, but the real key was Ice Likekele having a near triple double with 18, 10, and 7. He has never been a prolific scorer, but he did score at least sometimes with Okie State, so it was good to see him run the point and be productive. The Bucks also played a bit of defense - Iowa had to make some tough shots down the stretch just to stay within shouting distance.

MaximumSam: No win streak for the Huskers (insert sad trombone). Derrick Walker played well but the surrounding cast couldn’t get a three to go, going 6-22. While free throws and twos were basically even, the Nits went 11/30 from three and that was the difference in the game.

Sunday, January 22nd

MaximumSam: Both of these teams have overcome injury to get big wins in their last game. Sparty has been great shooting threes and free throws, but don’t take many of either of them. The Hoosiers have been surprisingly efficient shooting the ball and are all the way up to sixth in EFG. Should be a battle of TJD underneath verses MSU’s veteran backcourt. Torvik picks Indiana, 71-67.

#72 Maryland Terrapins (12-6, 3-4) at #6 Purdue Boilermakers (18-1, 7-1), 12 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: Maryland will attempt to not get wiped off the court in the first eight minutes. If they can manage that, maybe they can make a game of it. But probably not. We talked earlier about how Zach Edey never gets called for fouls, but really it is the whole team, as they lead the country in opponent’s free throw rate. It’s tough to get them out of position. Torvik goes Purdue, 71-59.

#208 Minnesota Gophers (7-10, 1-6) at #62 Michigan Wolverines (10-8, 4-3), 12 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Here comes more Minnesota basketball. Hide the kids.