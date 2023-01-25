Big Ten Basketball: Wednesday Open Thread

Tuesday, January 24th

MaximumSam: Rutgers stuffed Penn State into a trash can. Penn State went 4-26 from three, which for them is the equivalent of Iowa football getting no pick sixes. Rutgers had a balanced attack with four guys in double figures, and they remain in second place and two games behind Purdue.

BoilerUp89: Rutgers defense smothered Penn State by blocking 5 shots and preventing open looks all evening. The Nittany Lions aren’t a roster that is going to win any games when they shoot 15% from three and credit to Rutgers for holding them to that.

MaximumSam: Illinois pretty much stuffed the Buckeyes into a trash can, only limited by their strange desire to brick three pointers half the time. Otherwise, they extended their defense and made OSU work to get inside, which usually ended up bouncing off the rim. The Buckeyes ended up 18/50 from two, which is no good at all.

BoilerUp89: The Buckeyes only attempted 10 three pointers which is a low number for a team without a dominant post presence. Zed Key is good, but not a guy you are posting up 20 times a game especially when he’s nursing an injury.

Illinois won this game on the glass, outrebounding Ohio State by 14. That gave them the margin to overcome the Illini turnover woes and abysmal shooting night.

Wednesday, January 25th

#71 Wisconsin Badgers (12-6, 4-4) at #72 Maryland Terrapins (12-7, 3-5), 6 pm, BTN

BoilerUp89: Both teams are in need of a win but only one will walk out of the gym with one tonight. Max Klesmit is likely to miss a second consecutive game and the Badgers missed his defense against the mighty Wildcats of Evanston on Monday.

Maryland is coming off a close loss to Purdue in which they shot 14% from three. While nobody will confuse them with a good shooting team, they are typically better than that. Wisconsin meanwhile is usually reliant on their three point shooting as they’ve struggled on offense everywhere else.

Poll Who wins: Wisconsin or Maryland? Badgers

Turtles vote view results 33% Badgers (7 votes)

66% Turtles (14 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

#51 Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3) at #106 Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-10, 3-6), 6 pm, FS2

BoilerUp89: Your Northwestern Wildcats will look to keep pace with Rutgers as they travel to the intimidating environment of PBA. Nebraska will look to stay on the right side of .500 for the season. Julian Roper is out for tonight's game.

Poll Who wins: Northwestern or Nebraska? Chicago’s Big Ten team

Child of the corn vote view results 69% Chicago’s Big Ten team (16 votes)

30% Child of the corn (7 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

#29 Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4) at #197 Minnesota Gophers (7-11, 1-7), 8 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: All Hail the Unstoppable Hoosiers. TJD is wedging himself into the POTY conversation, which Zach Edey was pretty much dominating. Probably can’t afford to lose to Minnesota though.

BoilerUp89: MaximumSam brings up a good point about losing to Minnesota, but I’m curious to see whether TJD can be the conference POTY and lose to Minnesota in the same season. The people want to know, Hoosiers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is on 1900 career points watch as he currently sits at 1898.

Mike Woodson (COVID), Dawson Garcia (bone bruise), and Pharrel Payne (concussion) will not be participating.