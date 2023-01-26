Big Ten Basketball: Thursday Open Thread

Wednesday, January 25th

MaximumSam: Life has come fast to Wisconsin, who were once on top of the conference and not exactly flying but perhaps slowly trotting high. Now they are getting drilled by Maryland. They should do some twin studies on Johnny and Jordan Davis, although they are putting up similar lines now that Johnny is on the Wizards. Maryland is really not in too bad a shape for how rough they looked a month ago. They can scramble their way back into the field.

MaximumSam: There is no shame in almost losing to Minnesota. Or even losing to them. I’ve been saying this. In any event, the TJD train rolls on as he has 25 points, 21(!) rebounds and 6 blocks to pretty much single handedly carry the Hoosiers to the finish line.

BoilerUp89: TJD became the first high major player since 2009 to record a 25/20/5 line.

The Gophers made a valiant effort despite being down several players. The Hoosiers looked like they needed their head coach back from COVID as both substitution patterns and play calling were noticeably subpar.

MaximumSam: The Poindexters are headed towards the double bye. I’m pretty sure this was one of the signs of the apocalypse. It’s in the Bible, probably near the back. Jesus warned us.

BoilerUp89: Another big win for Northwestern as they keep pace with Rutgers.

Thursday, January 26th

MaximumSam: Two teams in the mushy middle of the B1G, and both come off of rough losses. Patrick McCaffery has rejoined the Hawkeyes and apparently is either practicing or conditioning. It’s possible he gets back in the lineup tonight. Still not much word for Sparty on Malik Hall and his wonky foot. Izzo said they don’t really have a timeline and he is hopeful Hall can practice, but sounds like he is still out. Torvik goes MSU 76-71.

#6 Purdue Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1) at #68 Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-3), 8 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: Hunter Dickinson hasn’t quite held up his end on being a dominating center in the Big Ten this year. His scoring and assists are down from last season, and the Michiganders say he has been a little lackadaisical in trying to establish and score in the post. A big challenge is coming his way in the Yeti-like Zach Edey, who is the betting favorite to win the national POTY. The book on Purdue hasn’t changed much - make them shoot jump shots, but thinking it and doing it remain two different things. Torvik goes Purdue, 71-65.

BoilerUp89: Purdue has struggled in recent years at Ann Arbor as the Wolverines have run them out of the gym with hot shooting. The defense is better than the past few years but look for Michigan to spread the floor and drag Edey away from the basket on defense.